MUSCATINE — The stand-up targets, each no more than an inch around, stood across the room as marksman Ella Evans and Kiara Hallett load their competition air rifles.

The girls, both juniors in high school, start lining up the peep sights of their rifles onto their targets. Seven years of practice has lead up to each shot taken. They activate the set triggers so a 1.5 pound squeeze, barely a touch, will fire the 0.177 pellet at the target at a speed of 600 fps. Both Ella and Kiara have talked about the sensation of the world around them stopping so it is just them and the target. They squeeze the triggers.

Again this year, the pair have distinguished themselves as members of the Muscatine American Legion Junior Shooting Club. In the last several weeks they have placed high in competitions across the region. They plan to attend the regional tournament in Port Clinton, Ohio on April 19 with an eye on going to the national tournament.

As the two friends enter their last year of shooting for the team, they remember when it all started. Ella is the old hand at shooting. Growing up on a farm, she had the chance to shoot several rifles. It was when her grandfather brought her to the club about seven years ago that it really clicked. While she admits she did not shoot her best the first time out, she had fun and wanted to continue.

“When I’m shooting I’m pretty focused,” she said. “I try my best to empty my mind, focus on each specific shot and just do the best I can.”

After getting into the sport, Ella invited her friend Kiara to give it a try. Kiara had never shot a rifle before and also did not do as well as she would have liked her first time. Still, she loved the sport and saw the potential to greatly improve.

“I ended up liking it even though I was really, really bad at it,” she said. “I had fun with it so I kept going. I could challenge myself in a different way. I’ve always been into sports growing up and this is a sport that doesn’t rely on your physical ability as much as your mental ability.”

She commented each time she shoots, she wants to beat the last time she had shot.

As they gear up for regionals, the girls will have a private training session with 2016 Junior Olympics champion Jenny Thrasher.

To help pay for the trip to regionals, the American Legion is having a fundraiser on April 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. Meals are $8 each and people are invited to come in to the American Legion at 110 South Houser Street.

People under 18 who may be interested in joining the shooting club are invited to attend a practice, which is held Tuesday evenings beginning at 6:30 p.m.