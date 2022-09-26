Excluded workers waiting for promised funding

WEST LIBERTY — On June 21 the West Liberty City Council unanimously approved granting $147,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to local workers who did not receive stimulus checks, but recipients of the funds are not seeing the plan moving forward.

During the Sept. 20 West Liberty City Council meeting, several community members who were ineligible to receive federal stimulus checks during the COVID 19 health emergency addressed the council to request the funds be provided. The group, Escucha Mi Voz (Listen to My Voice), has demanded the city create a program like one created in Johnson County to provide funding. During the meeting, then-Mayor Katherine McCullough explained the city would not be able to provide funding in that manner because of city staffing and the complexity of mirroring the Johnson County plan. McCullough commented if it was as simple as writing a check, the program would already have been completed.

“Wearing my hat as treasurer of the Ministerial Association, this is what we already do — help people,” said the Rev. Guillermo Trevino Jr., of St. Joseph Catholic Church in West Liberty. “I don’t understand why an excluded workers fund would be any different. I’ve offered to help the city with this.”

On Friday, Sept. 23, the city issued a statement saying it is continuing to work on a way to provide funding to benefit the whole community, including identifying funding specific to people who meet specific requirements of financial need.

In a statement from Escucha Mi Voz, the organization believes some factions in city government “are determined to take the fate of the city’s $522,000 ARPA allotment off the table for public debate.” The statement said the organization was concerned the funding was being held up because of intense opposition from business interests and city bureaucrats behind the scenes.

The release further said, “West Liberty has been gridlocked all year in a battle between reform advocates and entrenched interests around urgent issues like pandemic relief for excluded workers and the future of the city’s fire department.”

For months, members of Escucha Mi Voz have been asking city and county governments to invest part or all of the money they received from the federal government from ARPA to aid excluded and essential workers — immigrant workers who did not get stimulus who have faced health and economic impacts from the COVID-19 health crisis. So far, Johnson County and Iowa City have invested $3.5 million in a new direct assistance program, which has come under fire recently for rejecting applicants because of a lack of funding.

During the Sept. 20 meeting, members of Escucha Mi Voz recommended spending the entire $522,000 on across-the-board utility relief of $500 for all 1,150 West Liberty households.

McCullough resigned on Sept. 20 after publicly stating she had been kept in the dark about major decisions.