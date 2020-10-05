Family, friends and coffee: Big Cat's Cafe to open in Downtown Muscatine

MUSCATINE — In the old hotel building on the corner of Iowa and Mississippi Drive, a new addition to the Downtown Muscatine area is being made.
Duane “Big Cat” Williams, owner of what will soon be Big Cat’s Café, hopes to open by the end of the month.
“The pandemic is a concern for all of us, and it’s something we must be more mindful of to help us keep our businesses open,” Williams said. “With that being said, the pandemic will not stop us from moving forward with our goals and dreams of opening a café.”
Williams and his family began process of turning the former Elly’s Tea and Coffee into Big Cat’s Café in September. “We have been spending many hours together as a family getting the café cleaned, painted and ready for operations,” Williams said. “We are eager to get the café opened to our community.”
Before they open, they still need equipment set up, such as an espresso machine, to install vinyl signage on the windows and pass the health inspection.
Williams says the cafe will be open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Similar to Elly’s, he plans to offer pastries, sandwiches and new creations, with a special focus on teas and coffees.
“We have been in the process of tasting and testing out different coffee roasters throughout Iowa and beyond,” he said. “We’re really looking for that quality coffee and tea experience.” With the pandemic still on going, Williams also hopes to try a curbside delivery service for those who would rather not dine inside.
Williams said the cafe will let him serve his community while pursuing a lifelong dream. Previously, he worked for the 7th Judicial District for Muscatine County for 12 years as a probation and parole officer.
“I have always enjoyed cooking food for others,” he said, “This café will allow me to continue serving our community in a way that also aligns with my personal beliefs and passion for cooking.” Additionally, he likes the idea of having something he can share with family, friends and the community, assuring that Big Cat’s will be a place that is welcoming and inclusive.
“I come from a large family on the East coast, and food often brought us together as a family,” he said, “and gatherings always included some neighbors and friends who didn’t have their own families to break bread with.” He also sees the café as being a “family affair.”
“The café is an opportunity to create an environment where the community can gather in a relaxing environment,” Williams said. “We hope that people are impressed by the quality of food and beverages, and feel like our café is a place where friends can become family.”
