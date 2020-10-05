Family, friends and coffee: Big Cat's Cafe to open in Downtown Muscatine

MUSCATINE — In the old hotel building on the corner of Iowa and Mississippi Drive, a new addition to the Downtown Muscatine area is being made.

Duane “Big Cat” Williams, owner of what will soon be Big Cat’s Café, hopes to open by the end of the month.

“The pandemic is a concern for all of us, and it’s something we must be more mindful of to help us keep our businesses open,” Williams said. “With that being said, the pandemic will not stop us from moving forward with our goals and dreams of opening a café.”

Williams and his family began process of turning the former Elly’s Tea and Coffee into Big Cat’s Café in September. “We have been spending many hours together as a family getting the café cleaned, painted and ready for operations,” Williams said. “We are eager to get the café opened to our community.”

Before they open, they still need equipment set up, such as an espresso machine, to install vinyl signage on the windows and pass the health inspection.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams says the cafe will be open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Similar to Elly’s, he plans to offer pastries, sandwiches and new creations, with a special focus on teas and coffees.