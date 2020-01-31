MUSCATINE — Residents are trying to raise funds to help a victim of Tuesday’s car crash on Highway 38.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, three people were injured in a crash on Iowa Highway 38 at 180th Street in Muscatine. Ruth Janowski, 27, was among them. She works at Pizza Ranch in Muscatine.
She is in critical condition at University of Iowa hospital.
Co-workers, friends and family members have set up two funds to help Ruth and her husband, Ben Janowski, who is not working while his wife is hospitalized.
One is a PayPal Pool donation account set up by Nic Janowski, allowing those who wish to donate to pay in whatever form they want. It has raised $1,500 so far. The other is a GoFundMe that has raised $2,780 so far.
Both were set up Thursday, and promise 100 percent of donations will go to the couple.
“We’ve just been almost overwhelmed at the outpour of support for Ruth over the last three or four days, and it’s just been so greatly appreciated," said Brad Janowski, Ruth’s father-in-law. "It’s just a testament of her character and her beauty, showing how much people love her and care about both her and our son.”
“This is not something you plan to do with your children, sit next to them while they watch their spouse suffer and struggle the way she is," Brad said. “We’re still not sure what the future holds at this moment, so we’re kind of just going day-by-day and we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”
The funds can be found at: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8m91dlkNxs and https://www.gofundme.com/f/janowski-family.
