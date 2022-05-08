 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmers Market begins

The first downtown Muscatine Area Farmers Market was held Saturday morning  on the corner of Cedar and Third streets. The market will continue through the summer on Saturday mornings in the parking lot. Beginning this year, a second market will be held as a way of enhancing the south end of Muscatine. The south-end market will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays from June through October in the parking lot of 807 Grandview Ave. The first southside market will be Tuesday, June 7.

 DAVID HOTLE

