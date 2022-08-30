Farmers market continues into the fall

MUSCATINE – While technically, fall doesn’t begin until Sept. 22, Muscatine market master Jennifer DeFosse says that many trappings of the fall are beginning to show up at the weekly markets.

In fact, DeFosse says, now is a great time to shop at the market because items from the summer and items from the fall are lining the tables and booths that make up the market. She commented the Saturday morning markets on the corner of Cedar and Third streets had been boasting record numbers of vendors, many of whom are reporting the highest numbers of sales they have had. She did say the Tuesday afternoon market in the parking lot of 807 Grandview Ave. are a little slow.

“Right now it is bigger than it has ever been,” DeFosse said. “I know I say that every year, but it just keeps growing. It’s a really good Saturday market. We have more food trucks than ever and more vendors than ever. The community is just so supportive.”

Beginning this year, the second market is being held as a way of enhancing the south end of Muscatine. DeFosse commented the markets just aren’t getting as much foot traffic as had been hoped.

There is still a couple of months for the market to pick up. She said that this year’s market is slated to run through Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Saturday Oct. 29. She said the last Saturday market is always the best, as it ends with a Halloween celebration.

DeFosse described the Halloween event as including trick or treating at the vendor booths and a petting zoo in the parking lot with the vendors. She said winter squash has just arrived at the market and pumpkins will be arriving soon. She also said beginning in October, there will be plenty of horror feature references from authors like Stephen King and shows like Stranger Things.

“I don’t think there is a better way to end the season,” she said. “I love that day.”

She also said that there had been live music every weekend at the market, as two of the vendors have been performing. DeFosse also said the food truck offerings have greatly increased this year.

DeFosse said that tomatoes are beginning to wind down for the season, but that most of the other mainstays, including Iowa sweet corn and fresh peppers, are in good supply.

“It’s been a challenging year for my growers,” she said. “It seems like the produce came later. I think it’s because the temperatures were so extreme at the beginning, but everyone bounced back.”

She also said again this year the market would host a Christmas craft event in December. Details of the market, which was held at Muscatine Mall last year, are forthcoming.