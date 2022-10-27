Farmers market season to end with a bang

MUSCATINE – With the last market of the year coming up Saturday, Muscatine Farmers Market master Jennifer DeFosse reports 2022 has been a record year for the market and the Halloween market will be the perfect closing of the season.

DeFosse said during the 2022 market, a record number of both vendors and customers attended the Saturday morning events. The average number of vendors this year was about 35 to 40. She credits a new rule that states only active market vendors will be allowed to have a spot at the annual Handcrafted Christmas event on Dec. 10.

“We have never had this many vendors before,” she said. “We have never had this many market patrons before. It’s been great, especially considering it’s been a challenging growing season for our farmers. We had wild weather during the planting portion of the season which made it wild for everyone.”

The trick or treat event Saturday runs from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the corner of Third and Cedar streets. Events will include a petting zoo, live music and plenty of pumpkins. DeFosse also predicts the event will be the “biggest closing day ever,” and believes there will be a lot of venders attending.

DeFosse said Saturday will be the last opportunity for people to use their farmers market vouchers. She also said there would be plenty of Halloween-themed items. She also said crafters are beginning to put out their Christmas items for people who want to get an early start holiday shopping.

“It’s just a good way to close out the season,” she said. “It is just a good, fun, free family event.”

She said the Handcrafted Christmas event would be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Muscatine Mall. She anticipates about 60 vendors with one-of-a-kind gifts for all.

Also new this year was the southend farmers market, which was held to showcase the neighborhoods on the south end of town in conjunction with the Grandview Reconstruction Project.