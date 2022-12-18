Festival of Lights illuminates Weed Park

Through Monday, Dec. 26, drivers can enjoy the 2022 display of lights in Muscatine’s historic Weed Park between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. beginning at the Washington Street entrance and continuing around the park.

This is the second year for the Festival of Lights in Weed Park with almost twice as many displays this year to delight park visitors.

The elves in the Muscatine Parks and Recreation office have been busy since early fall working with local community organizations and businesses to help spread heart-warming joyfulness this holiday season. These volunteer groups have made Weed Park come to life with beautiful light displays that will help make Muscatine’s spirits bright.

Everyone will have the opportunity to get into the spirit of giving by donating a nonperishable goodwill food item that may be dropped into containers at the Washington Street entrance. All donations will be used to benefit local food pantries.

If you want to share your holiday spirit but just haven’t found a way to do that, it is not too late to adopt a display site. Volunteers may design their own light display near any available Weed Park shelter, gardens and structures for the enjoyment of all this December. Interested organizations or businesses may submit their application by contacting the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 or by emailing parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.