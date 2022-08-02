Fiedler named Musser Library director

MUSCATINE – Robert A. “Bobby” Fiedler can trace his family history in Muscatine back through five generations and he remembers two buildings that served as the Musser Public Library as he was growing up.

After working at the Musser since 2006, he was named library director during the Musser Public Library Board of Trustees’ July 27 meeting. He had been working as the interim director since former director Pam Collins stepped down on June 30. He began working for the library when it was still located in the building at 304 Iowa Ave. He took a full-time position at the reference desk and, at the same time, attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison in a graduate program in library science. After graduation, he was offered the position of assistant director.

“I was born and raised in Muscatine,” he said. “I have always had an affinity for libraries and to get a chance to work in my hometown library was an honor for me. It just sort of blossomed for me.”

Fiedler graduated from the University of Iowa with a double major in English and journalism, with a minor in photography. He went on to earn a master’s degree in photography from the Savanah College of Art and Design. His original decision to pursue a career in library science began as an undergraduate working in the biology lab at the University of Iowa. After spending time abroad, he worked in special collections at Augustana College before going to work for the Musser.

As director, Fiedler plans to continue to introduce new technologies appropriate for the facility as well as get a handle on what the community is interested in and design services to what the community wants to see happen.

“It is really their library at the end of the day,” he said.

Since beginning his career in libraries, Fiedler said he is seeing technology grow rapidly, going from librarians stamping books to self-checkout using RFID tags. New technologies are also offered, as the library offers to loan out hot spots and tablets. He said there is 24-hour Internet service both inside and outside the building. He said new technologies have been adopted by the library as they have become appropriate.

Also, he said, libraries are constantly re-inventing themselves. He said the Musser has gotten a nack for recognizing changes going on and adapting accordingly. He also said the library has done its best to foster a sense of community and bring people in from all backgrounds.

“I think libraries are and have been becoming more of a community establishment and that we just try to bring people together in as much as they are interested in doing that.”

He also said the library is also working to catalog the history of Muscatine through such things as historical tapes and photographs.