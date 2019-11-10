MUSCATINE — This weekend was the sixth-annual Muscatine Independent Film Festival. Started in 2013 by Chad Bishop and Mike Ray, the Muscatine Independent Film Festival was created as an opportunity for people to share their work on the big screen with each other and the Muscatine community — people such as Eric Lang, who came from Omaha, Neb. with his adult comedy film.
“It was just a silly little film that we made,” Lang shared, inspired by his full time job at a shipping company. His film, "Special Delivery" was focused on a guy who, after opening a package addressed to his girlfriend, finds himself in a situation that is more than a little awkward. “I’ve made three other films, and I’ve always gotten into Iowa film festivals, so Iowa’s always been good to me.”
Also making the journey to Muscatine where two Chicago natives, Raza Rizvi and Rus Blemker — with Blemker bringing his supernatural experimental piece "The Book of Face" while Rizvi went for a more romantic comedy approach with his film, "Virginity".
“I started looking at experimental blocks, because I wasn’t getting into straight narrative blocks in other film festivals, so I searched for experimental and Muscatine had that block for me,” Blemker said. His film was meant to be a sort of "proof of concept" scene for what he hopes to eventually be a full length film. “The fun part is watching your films with audiences, whether they’re in Chicago or here,” Blemker continued, “and you get different responses, but you also learn how we’re all alike too. If it entertains in Chicago it entertains out here in Iowa too.”
As for Rizvi, he enjoyed exploring Muscatine as much as he did attending the festival itself, even taking a walk along Muscatine’s riverfront before coming to the festival. “I just wanted to thank small towns for having film festivals and giving us film makers an opportunity, and Muscatine seems like a great place so far.”
Not every film maker at MIFF had to travel across states to attend; there being plenty of Iowan talent at the festival as well. The Dubuque team behind the horror film "Nocturnal" — Benjamin Schmidt, Jonathan Carpenter and Matty Wheeling were present. “This was the first time I was really trying to make a film that did a lot with camera movement and focused on lighting as well as performances,” Schmidt explained.
The crew had to learn a lot about fight choreography and other film elements as they worked, and all while bracing the cold thanks to a pushed back production schedule, making for what the trio called an "intense but fun" experience. “This was the first film I’ve acted in,” added Wheeling, “Being on set and being in the moment is just kind of the best feeling in the world.” When asked why they entered MIFF, the team said that they wanted to meet more local or semi-local film makers, liking that this festival gave Iowans a chance to showcase their talent with their "Best Iowa-Made Film" category.
Naturally, this includes the several film makers from Muscatine that entered MIFF this year, such as Landon Walsh with his short animated film, "The Honey War". When asked why he made his film, Walsh explained that while bored in class, he looked up interesting things that happened in Iowa and found out about a small war that the state had with Missouri. “There wasn’t a lot of information on it, and I thought that more people should know about this ridiculous thing that happened, so I made a film about it.” Being a resident of Muscatine, Walsh said that he enjoyed that his town had its own film festival, and thought it was a neat thing for the community while also giving others a chance to check out Muscatine.
Even young and upcoming stars were able to shine at MIFF this year. Matt Wagner from Urbandale, who entered the festival last year with his film "Enemy Territory", came back this year with its sequel "Future Fight". “Last year when we came with all our kid actors, they had a lot of fun and were treated very well,” said Wagner. These young actors immediately wanted to do another one, and their experience at the festival helping with that motivation. As for Wagner, his motivation for getting the sequel done was to get it done in time for MIFF. “I think it’s a fun group, and I like how welcoming it is. They were very accommodating, it’s a good group of people who I think run it very well.”
With another successful year under its belt and another festival next year to begin preparing for, both Chad Bishop and Mike Ray, as well as the rest of the film makers who attended, all hope that the Muscatine Independent Film Festival continues to grow and succeed for many years to come.
