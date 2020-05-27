Filmmaker Chad Bishop hopes to internationally distribute his documentary, 'The Baker Institute'

MUSCATINE — For years, one local filmmaker has been interested in the story of one of Muscatine’s most infamous residents, and now he hopes to help share that resident’s story with not only the rest of the state and country, but the world as well.
Freelance filmmaker and teacher Chad Bishop, fresh off finishing and premiering his films “The Man in Purple” and “The Baker Institute,” is trying to distribute the films internationally.
“My passion for filmmaking has grown steadily over the years,” Bishop said, “as well as my positive influence on the Iowa arts.”
For six years, Bishop has helped co-direct the Muscatine Independent Film Festival, an event that has attracted many aspiring filmmakers from across the country and the globe. In addition, Bishop helps run a small studio at Muscatine Community College — where he also teaches TV and Video classes — that he allows students and community members to also use.
In 2017, with the help of producer and Muscatine native Laura J. Liegois, Bishop began working on his passion project, two films — one short and one a much longer, documentary-style film — focusing on the life of Norman Baker as well as his institute in Muscatine.
He used both research and the stories shared by other Muscatine residents, including his own grandmother, who had seen Baker and heard his claims live.
Last November, Bishop premiered his films at the Muscatine Independent Film Festival for the public to enjoy.
Bishop has often described it as “a story you couldn’t make up if you tried,” calling Baker one of the most charismatic and powerful con men in history. In his films, he touches on just a few of Baker’s stories, including his claim he could cure cancer with a mixture of watermelon seeds, clover, corn silk and water, as well as the time he once opened a man’s skull right in the middle of Weed Park.
“All things considered with our quest for a cure of this other infamous disease, the timing to discuss (Baker) might be noteworthy,” Bishop said.
He said two other filmmakers from the West Coast tried to make films about Baker and his so-called cures and hospitals but unlike Bishop were unable to finish them. Bishop is now on a quest to bring the story of Baker to the rest of the world.
Bishop is working with another former Muscatine resident, Steve Devore. Devore, who lives in the Los Angeles area, has made connections with the film distribution company, Gravitas.
“It’s like they say, ‘It’s all about who you know’ when it comes to things like this,” Bishop said, “and I know him, so I’m giving it a shot.”
Because the pandemic has kept studios from filming new content, studios like Gravitas are looking for projects that are already completed.
“Maybe this is a silver lining because people are dusting off projects and companies aren’t being as discriminate,” he said.
With the hope of an eventual international distribution, Bishop is looking to bring Baker’s unbelievable story back into the spotlight.
“By looking back at the history of our fight to cure cancer, and the evolution of our modern day media, I hope to provide insight and inspiration for progress,” Bishop said, “and I hope my depiction of Baker’s story will evoke the audience to critically think about our modern day health practices as well as contemporary broadcast practices.”
