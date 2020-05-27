Filmmaker Chad Bishop hopes to internationally distribute his documentary, 'The Baker Institute'

Last November, Bishop premiered his films at the Muscatine Independent Film Festival for the public to enjoy.

Bishop has often described it as “a story you couldn’t make up if you tried,” calling Baker one of the most charismatic and powerful con men in history. In his films, he touches on just a few of Baker’s stories, including his claim he could cure cancer with a mixture of watermelon seeds, clover, corn silk and water, as well as the time he once opened a man’s skull right in the middle of Weed Park.

“All things considered with our quest for a cure of this other infamous disease, the timing to discuss (Baker) might be noteworthy,” Bishop said.

He said two other filmmakers from the West Coast tried to make films about Baker and his so-called cures and hospitals but unlike Bishop were unable to finish them. Bishop is now on a quest to bring the story of Baker to the rest of the world.

Bishop is working with another former Muscatine resident, Steve Devore. Devore, who lives in the Los Angeles area, has made connections with the film distribution company, Gravitas.

“It’s like they say, ‘It’s all about who you know’ when it comes to things like this,” Bishop said, “and I know him, so I’m giving it a shot.”