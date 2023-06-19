WAPELLO — The financial steps necessary for the construction of a planned wrestling room addition at the Wapello High School campus were scheduled Wednesday by the school board.

District business manager Eric Small presented the financial update, explaining he had been in regular discussions with Matt Gillespie, representative for Piper/Sandler, Des Moines, which the school board, in a separate action, approved as its financial adviser on the project.

According to Small, Piper/Sandler will begin contacting potential bidders next week concerning the school’s offer of $818,000 in General Obligation School Capital Loan Notes.

Small said Gillespie was in contact with local banks and would also target other financial institutions throughout southeast Iowa.

The timeline has bids being received by 1 p.m. on July 12. The school board will then meet for its regular monthly meeting later that evening to review the bids. Following that review, a resolution is expected to be approved directing the sale of the bonds to the most favorable bidder or rejecting all bids.

In addition to approving Piper/Sandler as the district’s financial adviser for the project, the school board also approved a letter of engagement for Ahlers & Cooney, Des Moines, to act as the bonding attorney for the project.

The timeline also showed the transaction being completed, with the note proceeds being delivered to the district’s bank account on Aug. 23. The first payment of principal and interest is scheduled for June 1. 2024.

Meanwhile, the board will need to wait awhile before learning the status of the construction planning that is continuing on the addition. School officials reported Blaine Doppler, owner of Spectra Build, Wapello, which is serving as an initial construction manager on the project, was not able to attend the meeting.

Board president Brandon Marquardt said he had received a text message from Doppler explaining he could not make the meeting but explaining he would email an update.

In other action, the board approved several personnel actions, including around 20 new hires or renewals. The renewals were mostly for extra-curricular activity positions.

Board member Matt Smith continued his previous lobbying effort to delay filling some of those extra-curricular positions, pointing out the district was still trying to hire teachers. He said the additional coaching assignments could help draw teacher position candidates.

Although the board approved the list of hires, it did agree to establish a schedule for next season coaching positions at its July board meeting.

Other personnel action included accepting the resignations of K-12 vocal music teacher Hannah Eichelberger and assistant track coach Joe Cross.

The board also:

• Approved several board policies and district handbooks.

• Increased most 2023-24 meal prices by 10 cents.

• Approved the renewal of a social worker contract and the district’s PowerSchool contract with the Great Prairie Area Education Agency (GPAEA).

• Accepted a milk bid from Prairie Farms.

• Learned the district has a remaining ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) balance of $55,324.

• Accepted a $67,542 bid from Manatts Asphalt to mill and apply a 2-inch overlay on an existing pad behind the elementary building.