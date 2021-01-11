Finding hope in tragedy: Lt. Greg Bock shares domestic abuse story, hopes to spread awareness

MUSCATINE — Ten years ago, Julie Bock, a member of Salvation Army Lt. Greg Bock’s family became a tragic victim of domestic violence in an incident that ended her life.
Although he has done much since then to help prevent further domestic tragedies, Bock still remembers his cousin’s story and the effect she had on him.
Today, he hopes that sharing her story and spreading awareness will have an effect on others as well.
“She was just a beautiful soul,” Bock said, thinking back on his cousin’s life. “She was fun to be around, and was the highlight of the family at gatherings.”
One of the younger members of the Bock family, Julie was often thought of as "the baby," and was given plenty of love and support. But after she got married, her family began seeing changes that concerned them.
“It started with her behavior, and then her husband started becoming very controlling of her. She went from being this fun-loving person that enjoyed life to just kind of living in this daily fear for her safety and her life,” Bock said. For her family, it was hard for them to see Julie go through this, and they did their best to help her get out.
“It’s hard to see somebody that went from having this love of life to just being a shell of a person,” Greg said.
According to him, Julie went through physical, mental and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband.
While Julie eventually divorced her husband, she believed she was in danger, and asked her family to investigate her ex, should anything happen to her. Though her family promised they would, Bock said none of them really thought her ex-husband would hurt her after she left the marriage.
“We knew how he was, but nobody really wanted to believe that something like that could happen,” he said.
Unfortunately, they were proven wrong when, in January 2011, Julie’s ex-husband shot both her and her boyfriend in their bed. Julie was only 42 years old at the time of her death. Her three children, who weren’t home at the time of the murder, were left without a mother. Afterwards, her ex-husband took his own life.
“I’ll never forget the phone call from my cousin. … I’ll never forget seeing the police cars and the caution tape around the house, and hearing the audible sobs from family members,” Bock said. But one other thing he remembers is his family saying one phrase: "This can’t be the end."
Though Bock said he didn’t know what they meant at the time, he knows what it means now. For the Bock family, Julie’s life may have ended, but Julie herself will live on. Remembered for who she was, her story will continue to be shared in hope of inspiring others to take action and free themselves from abuse.
One person who was inspired by Julie’s story was another cousin of Bock’s, Troy Robaus, who often spoke with Julie about their shared experiences with their abusive spouses. After Julie’s death, Robaus was able to free herself, get away from danger and live her life.
Members of Bock’s family became advocates for domestic abuse victims. They spread awareness and find purpose through their pain. This includes participating in awareness walks, fundraisers for local shelters and sharing Julie’s story to educate people about domestic abuse.
“Whatever time people can give to sharing resources and spreading awareness, even if it’s just sharing a Facebook post talking about subtle ways to get help, can make a difference and be what saves somebody’s life,” Bock said.
Now in Muscatine, Bock still does his part. As Lieutenant for the Salvation Army of Muscatine County, he not only offers a safe and confidential resource for those seeking it, he helps connect victims to the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) — a service he feels could have helped his cousin.
“She was able to divorce him, but he knew where she lived because they shared the same house during their marriage,” Bock said. “She was able to get away, but ‘away’ was just space, it wasn’t a new location. That’s why I think it’s so important that the people in Muscatine recognize the tremendous resource we have in the MCSA and their safe house.”
Bock believes it is vital for the Muscatine community to continue supporting the MCSA program so that its resources can always be used for people who need it. “I’m sure if Julie had somewhere else to go, she might have gone there and she would maybe still be alive today. It’s a life-saving resource to people who feel they have nowhere else to go.”
Above all else, Bock says he hopes that by sharing the story of his cousin with the people of Muscatine, he can encourage residents to not only be aware and to support those who have suffered abuse, but to also speak up if they or a person they know are ever in a domestic abuse situation.
“It can happen to anybody, men or women. Your own loved ones could be in a situation like this, and you would never know if the person never talked about it,” he said, “When somebody speaks up about it, it gives a voice to other people. Silence hides violence, and that’s just the reality of it. If people don’t speak up about it, there’ll be more stories like Julie’s. My family doesn’t want anyone else to go through what Julie went through ever again.”