Finding hope in tragedy: Lt. Greg Bock shares domestic abuse story, hopes to spread awareness

According to him, Julie went through physical, mental and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband.

While Julie eventually divorced her husband, she believed she was in danger, and asked her family to investigate her ex, should anything happen to her. Though her family promised they would, Bock said none of them really thought her ex-husband would hurt her after she left the marriage.

“We knew how he was, but nobody really wanted to believe that something like that could happen,” he said.

Unfortunately, they were proven wrong when, in January 2011, Julie’s ex-husband shot both her and her boyfriend in their bed. Julie was only 42 years old at the time of her death. Her three children, who weren’t home at the time of the murder, were left without a mother. Afterwards, her ex-husband took his own life.

“I’ll never forget the phone call from my cousin. … I’ll never forget seeing the police cars and the caution tape around the house, and hearing the audible sobs from family members,” Bock said. But one other thing he remembers is his family saying one phrase: "This can’t be the end."