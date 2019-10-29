From what I can tell, I’m slowly but surely settling into my new job at the Muscatine Journal.
I enjoy putting together stories and writing them out, and I’ve already had several people email me personally to comment on my stories and tell me I’m doing a good job. (Definitely a confidence booster, and I just have to say again to those people — thank you so much, your comments mean the world to me.) I also enjoy working in a quiet, pretty casual working environment.
Relating to that, however, there are still some things I’m getting used to. For one thing, going from a job where I was constantly on the move and being physical to a new job where six out of the eight hours of the day I’m sitting at a desk is still a bit jarring. Sometimes I’ll be typing out the details of a story and a certain song will pop up on my iPhone that’ll make me feel like taking a moment to speed-walk around the office just to get the energy out.
Another part of my job that I’m trying to get used to are all the phone calls I have to make. One little secret about me: I really hate my voice. And yes, I know almost everyone says that, how they hate hearing themselves on recordings, but I really do.
I’m also very much part of the "please text instead of call" generation. To someone who sometimes struggles with a slight stutter or sometimes forgetting a word mid-sentence, being able to type out and actually see your thoughts instead of verbally saying them really is more comfortable to me. It certainly helps snuff out the slight embarrassment of accidentally saying the wrong word or using the wrong sound or mispronouncing something. I absolutely love talking to my best friend, who lives all the way in Virginia, but I guarantee that if it wasn’t for the wonders of Instant Messaging I wouldn’t talk to her nearly as much.
Phone calls can actually be pretty frustrating in other ways. As convenient as mobile phones can be, it’s still way too easy to miss a call. I can’t tell you how many times I or my brother have missed a call because we forgot to switch our phones off vibrate, or we try to call our parents and it turns out they left their phones at home. Sometimes making a phone call to a person you don’t know can feel like calling a void, not knowing how else to contact them and hoping that they see your missed call message before it’s too late. I have to admit, it can be pretty frustrating and take a lot of patience.
You have free articles remaining.
However, there are moments where the patience and the effort of pushing through phone-related awkwardness really are worth it — the moments when I finally reach a source for my story, and not only do they give me the information I need, but they’re able to direct me to another source — another angle I might not have known existed before. Suddenly the void becomes a light-filled tunnel and I’m able to follow it to my next lead.
I remember when I was younger, sitting in the car with my dad while he listened to some talk show, usually a bit annoyed that we couldn’t just listen to music. However, sometimes I would be lucky enough to hop in his car just as "The Rest of the Story" came on. To say I loved this show was an understatement. To me, it was the only thing on the radio better than the latest pop songs. I would always listen closely and try to figure out the twists of these stories, and yet I would always be surprised and amazed by the time the segment ended. In the stories I heard from this show, ordinary things became special and strange things became common. Nobodies turned out to be celebrities, and ordinary events became heartwarming and tear-jerking.
Perhaps I’m looking through rose-colored glasses, but I truly believe it was stories like these that helped develop my love of storytelling and, by extension, writing. … Well, that and "Back to the Future."
I’ve only been working at the Journal for a couple weeks now, and I’ve already had several of these "twist" moments. Moments where a new fact is revealed to me, or I get to meet a new person and learn their story, or I get to visit a place I’ve never even heard about despite living in Muscatine all my life.
I think, as I go on to hopefully write many more articles and stories for the Journal, that’s going to be my favorite part of the job. Of course I love the writing part of the job, too, but I can do that anywhere — I’ve been writing stories at my home computer since I was 10. But here, not only do I get the opportunity to write, but I get to find my own little twists and leads and interesting people that I get to follow and learn about — my own little "Rest of the Stories."
I still have quite a bit to learn at my new job, as well as new skills to practice, but as long as there are local stories to write and news to share, I think I’ll be more than happy to look (and make a few phone calls) for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.