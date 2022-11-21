Fine funds transferred to county

A total of $25,000 was transferred from the Muscatine County Attorney’s fine collections fund to the county general fund Monday morning during the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting.

During the meeting, county attorney James Barry explained the county attorney’s office is allowed, by code, to keep up to 5% of the fines collected because the funds were collected by the office. In 2021 about $100,000 in funds was transferred into the general fund.

‘As we prepare for budget again next year we had some excess funds,” Barry said. “We decided to take $25,000 from that account and transfer it back to the county.”

He commented that former county attorney Alan Ostergren had maintained a “healthier account. Barry said he believed it was taxpayers’ money and, while he maintained about $10,000 in reserve, the rest should go to the county to be used for county uses.

The supervisors approved the motion to transfer the money 4-0. Supervisor Nathan Mather was absent.

Also during the meeting, County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden said no petitions for a recount from the Nov. 8 election had been filed and that the deadline to file for a recount was Nov. 18. The only race close enough for a recount, she reported, was the state auditor’s race.

The supervisors also considered a request from the city of Muscatine to pay $25,000 for a housing study. Supervisor Santos Saucedo explained the study would provide information for the entire county. He also commented the study would help when the county begins trying to get grant money for housing projects.

An item will be on the Nov. 28 agenda to schedule a public hearing on Dec. 5. The county will act on the motion after the hearing.