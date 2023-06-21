Rose Marie Buller says if her cats hadn’t been knocking over things in the front of her trailer Sunday morning, she probably would have been asleep when her trailer was engulfed in flames.

She describes an ignition of flames that almost totally engulfed the inside of the trailer home in the Kammerer Trailer Park late Saturday. As the day was winding down, Buller said she had gone to bed in her middle bedroom next to the kitchen.

“I myself did not smell smoke,” she said. “My kittens were going crazy. They were breaking my stuff so I came out to see what they were doing. I keep a little lamp in the kitchen — I have glaucoma so I don’t do bright light. They had knocked that off because of the smoke. I was going to get a light from the porch. When I cracked the door open it caused a backdraft and the room instantly filled with a big ball of fire.”

She said the fireball went across the ceiling of the living room and that the force knocked her down. She said the black smoke engulfed her. She said that it seemed as if something pushed her through the screen door. She knew she had to get out and had not had time to grab her dog or her cat and kittens. While the cats survived, the dog, Gretchen Johanna, was unable to make it out of the trailer before it became engulfed.

Buller described how the fire moved through her trailer in a matter of seconds.

“I couldn’t believe how fast it was moving,” she said. “There was so much combustion, and it was blowing my windows out just one after the other. Everything was melting right before my eyes.”

She said her air conditioner had developed a small flame and when it was given air it ignited.

Buller said she had lived in the trailer about seven years. She commented that she had other family members who had trailer fires and had always thought she knew what they were going through. She now knows she didn’t. She says she will never live in a trailer again.

Four fire teams responded and worked for hours trying to extinguish the flames, she said. The Muscatine Fire Department could not be reached for comment.

Buller explained there is only wreckage left where her home was. She described it as only a shell with everything inside burned to powder. She is currently staying with family members.

"Right now I am just trying to take it one day at a time, because I just keep reliving it over and over,” she said. “I can’t sleep.”

She is on the waiting list for an apartment. She said that she was going to try her best to start over again.

With the trailer being a total loss, Buller has lost everything. The family asks if anyone can donate clothes to her to call either 564-261-3163 or 309-537-4181. The family says anything will help but is requesting: Tops-2x; Jeans 16-18; pants shorts XL-2X; Shoes, prefers sandals 8-9; and personal hygiene items.

“Tell them to say the hardest prayers they can, because this is the worst nightmare I have ever been through,” she said.