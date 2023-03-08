MUSCATINE – No injuries were reported from a house fire that was reported Tuesday afternoon, but the Muscatine Fire Department reports the initial fire loss estimate to be $100,000.

According to a press release from the fire department, at about 1:31 p.m. Tuesday the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call for a fire at the back of a house at 2920 Park. Ave. West near the gas meter. The fire department responded and found the residents out of the house on arrival. One occupant was medically evaluated as a precaution and was released at the scene. There were no injuries to responders.

“On the way there we could see a plume of really dark, black smoke,” Asst. chief Mike Hartman said. “Once we arrived we found the fire was on the back side of the house. We talked to the homeowner and found the fire was on the outside but we also found that there were some extensions into one of the rooms.”

He said one crew went inside to handle the flames that had gotten into the house while another crew fought the fire on the outside.

Due to strong winds, the fire was pushed into the structure and had entered into a back room. The fire was also in the area of a gas meter. Alliant and Muscatine Power and Water responded and turned off the utilities. Hartman said this made it much safer for the crews.

Fire crews initiated an aggressive interior fire attack and stopped the fire from spreading further. The fire did enter the attic of the home from the overhang of the roof with the fire crews entering and overhauling the attic as well. Fire crews had the main body of the fire under control within five minutes. Searching and extinguishing hidden hot spots continued for almost two more hours.

Hartman reported most of the damage to the house was on the outside, although fire had gotten into the attic causing significant damage in portions. There was also damage to one interior room and smoke damage throughout.

The on-scene investigation is complete. A final cause has not been determined, but the fire appears accidental.

The Muscatine Police Department and the Muscatine County EMA responded with the initial call. The Muscatine Fire Department had 14 firefighters on scene. The American Red Cross and 1-800-BOARD-UP assisted the fire victims at the scene.