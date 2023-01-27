Fire Nutrition to open in Durant

DURANT — After a busy year, Marissa Janssen feels as if she is whole again.

Over the past year she has made several changes. She has moved to Muscatine from Des Moines. She joined the Muscatine Fire Department. Now, she is opening Fire Nutrition at 608 Fifth St. in Durant. The name Fire Nutrition came from the name of a club she had hoped to open in Des Moines before moving to the area. She says when she is not at the club she will work a shift at the fire department or on-duty with the Iowa National Guard where she serves as a combat medic.

“When I moved I didn’t plan on opening my own nutrition club,” she said. “I just planned on working with customers like I had been and being a full-time firefighter. Fire was a storefront that was vacant and the landlord was looking for someone to take over the lease, and it was set up basically for Fire Nutrition.”

Best Occupations for Being Self-Employed Best Occupations for Being Self-Employed Self employment grew faster than total employment during COVID Self employed workers in incorporated businesses earn significantly more than their private industry counterparts Computer and mathematical occupations expect large employment growth and have high wages 15. Meeting, convention, and event planners 14. Electricians 13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers 12. Private detectives and investigators 11. Insurance sales agents 10. Travel agents 9. Food service managers 8. Producers and directors 7. Lodging managers 6. Interpreters and translators 5. Construction managers 4. Marketing managers 3. Management analysts 2. Personal financial advisors 1. Medical and health services managers

She explained the club will be an Herbalife Nutrition club that will offer about 30 different flavors of meal-replacement shakes, energizing teas and even a drink made from aloe that promotes digestive health. The grand opening of the business will be Feb. 13. Hours of operation are to be announced. Eventually she plans to be open on Sunday.

Ultimate Bombs and Tea Bombs state on the menu they do not taste like tea. Many taste as sweet and as sour as candy. Janssen said some of the teas taste like bomb pops. Some teas provide added boosts to hydration, while others offer fat reducers, heart health and more focus. They include vitamins B6 and B12 and will come in different sizes.

Shakes provide between 24 to 29 grams of protein and 200 to 250 calories and are advertised as full meal replacements. There are more than 30 flavors of shakes to choose from, and Janssen is always experimenting with new flavors. Some are distinguished by their fruity or chocolate flavors, while others are considered more fat reduction or post workout.

“The difference between our protein and most protein shakes is that they have 21 vitamins and minerals,” she said “It’s designed to make a complete meal.”

The teas and shakes will be available in combination meals.

Janssen started in the nutrition business as a club partner at Rise and Grind Nutrition in Ankeny, where she worked for three years. She is also a nutrition coach and has taught several people the best ways to use the Herbalife products to reach their goals. She said the shakes were an alternative to fast food, providing a quick meal that was also nutritious.

She said Muscatine already has a Herbalife club and she is honored to bring the nutritional brand to Wilton and Durant.

Janssen said even though she loved her job at the fire department, she felt something was missing in her life. When the location in Durant came available, she began considering getting back into nutritional coaching. As a firefighter, Janssen works 10 day-long shifts a month and has 20 days off. She said many firefighters had their own business or worked a second job to fill in the gap. When the location for Fire Nutrition opened up, she felt it was “meant to be.”

“It just fell all together,” she said. “I found the perfect job. I feel fulfilled.”