Firefighters battle flames and save dog during one of the hottest days of the summer

MUSCATINE — Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning Muscatine home Tuesday afternoon, battling both the blaze and the day's extreme heat.
No one was home when the house at 5506 W. 67th Ave. caught fire, causing extensive damage to the building.
Authorities were alerted to the blaze by a 911 call at 2:23 p.m. According to a passerby, there was smoke coming out of the house and its roofline.
The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department as well as the Fruitland and Letts fire departments. A total of 21 firefighters, including off-duty personnel, responded to the scene. The homeowners arrived at the scene shortly after they were contacted.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and though there was a heat advisory at the time of the incident, none of the first responders who helped at the scene were injured.
“It was probably one of the hottest days this summer,” said Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers. “It never fails, we just tend to get structure fires on either the coldest day of the year or the hottest day of the year.”
Ewers said the fire department carries coolers of ice and water on their trucks to help deal with the heat.
“We also had a lot of neighbors around the house fire that brought a lot of ice and water over for us. And so, for us we treat it almost like a football game,” he said, explaining that as the firefighters begin to feel exhausted or overheated, each member and team on the scene is rotated and given time to cool down while another team takes their place.
“We just keep on rotating the people inside and out until we get done,” Ewers said. “Even though it was very, very hot, we do our best to try and make sure we have enough staff available to rotate people in and out and keep them hydrated so they don’t get overcome by the heat.”
Firefighters found the homeowner’s dog in the bathroom of the home, unable to escape. After helping the dog out of the home, the pet seemed to be fine, showing no signs of being injured and looking to be in good health.
The homeowners also had the interior doors of their home closed, which prevented any additional spreading of the fire, as well as protecting many of their valuables and personal items.
“I know they had a lot of pictures and stuff downstairs, and we were able to get a lot of their family photos to a safe location,” Ewers said, adding that the determination whether the house itself is a total loss will be made by the insurance adjuster.
While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, a news release from the fire department stated it appears to have been started on the back porch of the home, spreading to the roof and garage as well as the dining room and kitchen because of a sliding glass door and window failing.
“They got a fairly quick knockdown,” Ewers said. “Once the main body of the fire is out, there’s still a lot of salvage and overall, where we have to take out insulation and any smoldering material. We had crews on scene till late last night.”
Overall, Ewers said he was very happy with how the situation went and relieved that no firefighters were injured.
“That’s always a good sign," he said. "Occasionally, we’ll have someone exert themselves too much, and then their heart rate may go up, they’ll have maybe some cardiac issues. … That’s fairly common when you’re fighting a fire because you’re at your peak endurance when you’re doing that. But for this fire, this was handled very well.”
Ewers stressed the importance of having working smoke detectors. While no one was home at the time of the fire, the smoke detectors in the home were working, assuring an early warning for the homeowners if they had been home.
“We want to make sure every family has working smoke detectors and that they’re checking them regularly, replacing them after 10 years,” Ewers said. “You have to have that working smoke detector so it can give you that early warning that something’s going on so you can get out of the house safely.”
