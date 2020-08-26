Firefighters battle flames and save dog during one of the hottest days of the summer

“We just keep on rotating the people inside and out until we get done,” Ewers said. “Even though it was very, very hot, we do our best to try and make sure we have enough staff available to rotate people in and out and keep them hydrated so they don’t get overcome by the heat.”

Firefighters found the homeowner’s dog in the bathroom of the home, unable to escape. After helping the dog out of the home, the pet seemed to be fine, showing no signs of being injured and looking to be in good health.

The homeowners also had the interior doors of their home closed, which prevented any additional spreading of the fire, as well as protecting many of their valuables and personal items.

“I know they had a lot of pictures and stuff downstairs, and we were able to get a lot of their family photos to a safe location,” Ewers said, adding that the determination whether the house itself is a total loss will be made by the insurance adjuster.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, a news release from the fire department stated it appears to have been started on the back porch of the home, spreading to the roof and garage as well as the dining room and kitchen because of a sliding glass door and window failing.