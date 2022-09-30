Firefighters extinguish house fire

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Fire Department reports no one was injured, but a family was displaced because of a fire that broke out in its basement Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Mike Hartman reports at 4:18 p.m. Thursday the department was called to 1210 Park Ave. to reports of a fire in the basement. On arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the eves. The occupants were out of the structure when firefighters arrived. The firefighters attacked the fire, and the fire was extinguished. Hartman said the fire was small and no severe structural damage was caused but that the house had filled with smoke.

“We were on scene for quite a while just trying to get the smoke out of there,” Hartman said. “The residents were not able to stay there last night and were assisted by Red Cross.”

He said the cause of the fire had been labeled accident. The investigation report had not been completed at press time.

With the weather cooling, Hartman said people should have their furnaces checked. He said they should be inspected and cleaned every year. He said one thing the department is always on the lookout for is cracks in the heat exchanger, which can fill a house with carbon monoxide. He also said everyone should have a functioning carbon monoxide detector in their home that is less than 10 years old. He also said fireplaces should be inspected each year.

Hartman also said the fire department discouraged the use of space heaters.

“It is just so easy for them to catch things on fire,” Hartman said. “If a space heater is used, it really needs to be plugged straight into the wall and not into an extension cord because extension cord just cannot handle the amount of energy being pulled to power the space heater.”

He also said nothing combustible should be placed within 3 feet of a space heater.

Hartman also emphasize the importance of smoke detectors to keeping people safe. He said batteries should be changed. He also said older smoke detectors should be replaced because the sensors wear out.