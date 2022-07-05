Firefighters respond to HON Tuesday

MUSCATINE — No fire was reported Tuesday morning when the Muscatine Fire Department responded to the HON plant on East Fifth Street to reports of a possible structure fire, but it was determined an industrial oven had overheated.

Firefighters were called at about 7:45 a.m. to the plant. Battalion Chief Darrell Janssen said there was no fire and no one was hurt. The normal response to that kind of call is everyone who is on duty responds. Three engines responded to the call. Firefighters were on the scene until about 10:30 a.m. The firefighters had to take apart the oven and cool it down. The oven will be reassembled by HON maintenance crews.

“The oven is used to dry paint on their products,” he explained. “The parts go through there to be baked. It heats the paint up to cure it.”

Janssen described the oven as about the size of a normal bedroom. He said the firefighters had turned the oven off and investigated for signs of a fire. None was found, but the oven showed signs it had heated up too much. Firefighters investigating with a thermal-imaging camera found areas on the outside wall of the oven that had gotten too hot. A fire hose was used to cool the insulation around the areas.

Similar instances in other factories have been reported, Janssen said.

Responding crews — each wearing protective gear that weighs about 45 pounds — had to be rotated because of the extreme temperature, Janssen said. He that likely made it a longer operation.

“With the heat and humidity, they can get dehydrated and overcome pretty quickly,” he said. “These are the kinds of days it is harder to fight a fire. We’re just glad it wasn’t anything too big.”

