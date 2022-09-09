Firefighters to honor fallen Sunday

MUSCATINE — On Sunday morning — the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center towers — Muscatine firefighters will observe the sacrifice of 343 brothers who died that day doing their jobs in New York with a moment of silence shortly after 7 a.m.

Assistant Chief Mike Hartman said this year the honor to the fallen would be simple but respectful. In front of the fire station, the flag will be raised and lowered to half-staff. Last year, on the 20th anniversary, a fire crew from Muscatine climbed 110 flights of stairs at the Merrill Hotel in honor of the New York firefighters.

“We did a little more on the 20th anniversary,” he said. ‘This year we are back to just the traditional moment of silence.”

To Hartman, the Sept. 11 attacks seem like only yesterday. He recalls going into work at Muscatine Community College early to help develop continuing education classes. When one of his co-workers said a plane flew into a World Trade Center tower, his first thought was terrorism. The second plane confirmed it.

He recalls worrying about the New York City firefighters who responded. He knew they would go in to help the people still inside the towers, and he knew not all the firefighters would be coming out. With thousands of people in the buildings and the videos showing the fire overwhelming the sprinkler systems, he was sure that there was going to be a strong loss of life. He was concerned there might be a collapse, but he did not know the collapse would be as big as it was.

“I think many of the firefighters who entered the towers understood the potential, and they went along with that,” he said. “They did their job, and I think it’s very important that we remember them and are respectful of their sacrifices.”

Hartman said the reality that they had died trying to save people from the towers before they fell showed firefighters the purpose of their job. In the years since, firefighters were more appreciated. He believes firefighters now are seen in a different light than they were on Sept. 10, 2001.

In thinking of how his brother firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001 would like to be honored by the public, Hartman believes they would want community members to take a few minutes to ensure that they are safer.

“Make sure you appreciate the profession as a whole and support them,” he said. “We certainly need that to be able to get our mission done. I’m sure some of them would tell people to take a look at their home or where they work or go to school and see if there are things that can be done to make life a bit safer. Is there an extension cord that can be unplugged? Where are the exits? I think a lot of them would turn the message back to the fire safety things we talk about.”