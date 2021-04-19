First Baptist Church to hold third annual Blessing of the Bikes event on May 2

Even with these changes, the event is still a very special occasion for the group, as well as one it hopes to continue for many years to come.

For this year’s Blessing, First Baptist will set up an outdoors tent, and will provide music, food vendors, and door prizes such as gift certificates, which will be given away. A custom chopper – a rat bike – will also be given out through a free drawing.

The main event will be the outdoors church service, which will be given by Reverend Jim Olsen and will start at 10:20 a.m, with the Blessing of the Bikes following after.

Despite the name, Carey explained that the event is more focused speaking with people and spreading their religion to those who share an interest in motorcycles, adding that those who may not or won’t go into a church can still go to events such as these.

“It gives us the opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with the individuals at their motorcycle,” he said.

Along with blessing bikes and praying that their riders have a good and safe riding season, the Pearl City Disciples also ask them if they have any “prayer needs” or concerns that the Disciples can then pray for.