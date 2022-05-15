Five-year plan being revised

WAPELLO — A financial change is forcing a revision in the Louisa County Secondary Roads Department’s five-year plan. The Louisa County Board of Supervisors agreed to sign the revised plan during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

County engineer Adam Shutt presented the adjusted plan with several changes he had outlined during previous meetings with the supervisors. Among the changes included in the revised plan are switching a resurfacing project on Russell Street in Oakville from Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 to FY 24, where it can be incorporated into other paving and surfacing work in the Grandview area.

“We can have one big asphalt project,” Shutt said.

The other major reason for making the switch is that federal Swap funding for Russell Street and a planned resurfacing of a portion of County Highway 99 is no longer available.

Shutt had said the Swap option was eliminated with the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With that alternate funding gone, he said the county will now use Farm to Market (FM) funding to finance the resurfacing.

The Grandview streets that will be included in the resurfacing are currently managed by the city under the FM program, but after July 1, the county will assume the management because the 2020 Census showed Grandview’s population had dropped below the 500 level, meaning the county was now required to assume the street’s maintenance.

Meanwhile, the resurfacing of County Highway 99, which was the other part of the original Swap project, will continue to be scheduled for FY 2026, using FM funding. Shutt indicated projects could be shifted further down the list if the FM funding becomes too limiting.

Meanwhile, in other upcoming road projects, Shutt said a pre-construction conference had been held with the contractor who will complete three bridge overlays in the county beginning in June.

Earlier this year, Shutt announced that Brandt Construction, Milan, Ill., had provided the low bid of $702,271 for the overlay work on the Oakland 131 (County Road G28), Grandview 94 (County Road G44X) and Columbus City 70 (Country Road G52) bridges.

He said the work would begin in early June on the Oakland 131 bridge and be completed with the Grandview 94 structure in August.

The supervisors also met with public health administrator Roxanne Smith and veterans affairs service officer Adam Caudle for their monthly department updates.

Smith presented her the public health service’s Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report to the board for action. She had previously presented the report to the Louisa County Board of Health, which approved the document at its April 19 meeting. The supervisors also approved the report.

In his update to the board, Caudle reported Eric Sanders had been hired as the new Muscatine County Veterans Affairs Service Officer. Caudle and other neighboring county service officers had been filling the void while Muscatine County conducted its search.

Caudle also reported there were currently four volunteer drivers handling the driving duties with the area DAV van. The van provides veterans with rides to doctor and other appointments and Caudle said additional drivers would be helpful. He urged anyone wishing to volunteer to contact him at 319-527-6513.

In final action, the board:

• Approved an amended resolution abating the taxes on two parcels the county transferred earlier to the city of Fredonia.

• Approved a shared liability agreement with Mississippi Valley Work Force.

• Approved a revised fireworks permit for Denise McCulley.

• Approved a tobacco renewal permit for Casey’s (Newport).

