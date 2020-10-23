Flickinger and AIM both win $5,000 from Racial Justice Grant Fund

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Flickinger also plans to establish a monthly program focusing on a different book written about a main character from a different culture, or an invention created by a person of color or a woman. After the group read of this book, students will then be given activities, stories, media and art projects that revolve around and relate to the topics that was featured in the book for the rest of that week.

Flickinger hopes to encourage the acceptance and tolerance of other cultures as well as self-acceptance for students who are of a different culture that may not always be recognized.

“It is of vital importance that the children we serve see themselves reflected in the stories they read, the toys made available to them, and the media they consume,” Cunningham said.

Aligned Impact Muscatine, focuses on bringing together all sectors of the county in order to align resources, reduce achievement gaps, and improve outcomes for all students and their families.

With the grant money, AIM is working toward increasing post-secondary enrollment specifically for students of color and students from low income by breaking down barriers and improving the education systems.