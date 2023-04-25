The half of the parking lot of Riverside Park closest to the water was closed Monday as the Mississippi River rose about 17 feet into the lot. 15 feet is flood level. The National Weather Service predicts a total of 23-plus feet before Thursday.
Flooding the lot
