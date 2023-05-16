The floodwaters around the Fisher of the Clams statue in Riverside Park is almost back to normal. The National Weather Service says the area is still experiencing flooding, but the status now is a minor flood. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.
