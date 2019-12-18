MUSCATINE — This year, Hillcrest Baptist Church is offering Muscatine families a chance to experience some “old fashion Christmas” traditions.
Open to the public from this Saturday from 1-4 p.m., Hillcrest will be holding its fourth annual Old Fashioned Christmas event.
While there are many Christmas and holiday events around this time of year, Pastor David McIntosh decided to take a different, more classic approach to it. “We were thinking, what was something our church could do as a community event that would connect with Christmas?” he said.
As McIntosh and his fellow members of the church were originally brainstorming ideas for this event, they began thinking of the classic yet unfamiliar elements of Christmas. “We grew up singing songs about figgy pudding and wassailing and even sleigh horses with jingle bells, but how many times have we experienced any of those things? Who even knows what figgy pudding or wassailing are?” he said. Once they realized this, they decided that they were going to try and bring these things to the Muscatine community.
One of the biggest highlights of the event is the horse-drawn carriage ride all across Hillcrest property, using professional carriage horses brought in from Cedar Rapids. Without much snow to work with, the horses will be pulling a wagon instead of a sleigh. However, McIntosh promised that the horses would still have jingle bells while the wagon itself is sure to be decked out with wreaths and holiday greenery.
Of course, the event has plenty more to offer and experience. Along with figgy pudding, there will be plenty of other snacks and drinks, including a hot chocolate bar. Guests will also get the chance to roast chestnuts and make s’mores by the church’s fireplace. There will be a Christmas arts and crafts table for kids, and families will have the opportunity to take family photos by a backdrop.
“We try to recreate a family event right before Christmas, think something you would see from the '60s or '40s or '30s,” McIntosh said. “It’s an event that’s really become a family tradition for a lot of people over the years. It gives everyone time to slow down right before Christmas and build some memories, to do something uncommon and to really enjoy the fun of the holidays without being retailed out.”
With the event being completely free and no stores of any kind to be found on the church’s property, Pastor McIntosh can not only promise a shopping-free experience, but also plenty of old fashioned holiday fun. Both he and his church members have enjoyed preparing for the event and putting everything together, and they encourage the community to stop out and see them this Saturday.
