MUSCATINE — Toyz 4 Kidz made a grand donation to the Muscatine Salvation Army’s Two Weeks of Love event.
Toyz 4 Kidz, a Muscatine charity started by Viola Werner, gathers donations to help local kids in need. Werner has held several charity events, partnering with businesses such as Boonie’s on the Avenue, Jody’s Bar and the American Legion. It is the 14th year of the charity's work.
Enough money was raised to purchase more than 60 new bikes, which were added to the donated toys. While Toyz 4 Kidz collects new and unopened toys, Werner focuses on raising money for bikes — an item that, for many children, is a dream Christmas present.
“I do it because I love kids, and I don’t think they should wake up on Christmas morning without a toy," Werner said. She does not meet the families helped by the donations. “It started out many years ago, a couple years after I had started doing all this. I wanted a bike, because I had never given (the Hawkeye Hauler, used to transport the toys) a bike. So my husband went out and bought one. Then the next year, I wanted two, so my husband and his friend each bought one.”
From there, the goal of buying more bikes snowballed. Several donors give her money specifically for bikes. “There are a lot of kids that ask for bikes, and their parents don’t have a way to get them a bike, so I think this helps.”
As is tradition, all of the newly bought bikes gathered outside Jody’s Bar before being taken to Krieger’s Auto Group to be placed inside the famous Hawkeye Hauler.
“It’s said all the time in Muscatine how we stand up when people need help,” Werner said. “The Legion, Boonie’s, Jody’s — they’re all so helpful and they give as much as they can. That’s what it’s all about, people who are willing to make other people’s lives happier.”
