Almost three years after the lawsuit against several former members of the Muscatine City Council was filed, former city administrator Gregg Mandsager’s lawsuit will go to trial in January 2024.

According to court records, an order setting the trial says the jury trial will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 8, 2024, in the Muscatine County Courthouse. It is expected to last seven days.

While an amount of damages has never been stated in the court records, the document says the amount in controversy exceeds $10,000. Settlement or pretrial conferences are to be held at the request of either party or by order of the court. It was reported the parties have already had a settlement conference and currently do not believe another would be beneficial.

The suit alleges wrongful termination, disability discrimination and retaliatory and vindictive conduct, and requests relief from suffered damages including past wage loss, future wage loss, emotional distress and other damages.

Mandsager filed suit in February 2021 against the city of Muscatine as well as former Mayor Diana Broderson and former council members Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm and Santos Saucedo, and current council member Nadine Brockert, all of whom voted to end his contract on Dec. 5, 2019.

The suit alleges Mandsager was the victim of defamation, intentional recklessness or negligent infliction of emotional distress. It states it was common for Broderson allegedly to refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good ol’ boys club.” This was the subject of a previous lawsuit in which both Mandsager and Broderson had been awarded settlements from the city. The suit also alleges Broderson conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager.

During the Oct. 17, 2019, Muscatine City Council meeting, Brackett requested the council discuss Mandsager’s contract, citing concerns about a new document city staff was required to sign. During the Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, Brackett cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator, saying there had been several times when Mandsager had been given directives by the council but continued doing the opposite.

Mandsager was on medical leave and not present when the vote to end his contract was made. The suit says Mandsager was being treated at the Mayo Clinic and the condition constituted a disability.

He had been city administrator since 2009, and just before the discussion he was given a pay increase after an annual performance evaluation.