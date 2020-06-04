Former Mayor Evelyn Schauland dies at age 100

Broderson still believes that she has big shoes to fill as Muscatine’s current mayor. “She did a lot to bring our community together and lift people’s voices… I’m trying to fill her shoes as best I can.” She was also grateful that, during her first days as Mayor, Schauland helped provide guidance and mentorship, as well as her friendship. “It was wonderful to know I had her and Dick O’Brien helping me navigate those fresh waters.”

Through Schauland’s roles as an educator and mayor, as well as her roles with many other organizations such as the Zion Lutheran Church, Muscatine Alderman, Muscatine General Hospital Auxiliary, the Salvation Army, Muscatine Humane Society and many more, she firmly established herself as a caring and hardworking member of the Muscatine community.

“I remember fondly Mayor Schauland meeting with me when I came to Muscatine in 1979 and sharing with me her vision for the community's future,” McAvoy said. “She certainly continued for many years to stay involved and to provide her unique support for that vision. She will be missed, but not forgotten.”