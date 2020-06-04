Former Mayor Evelyn Schauland dies at age 100

MUSCATINE - Today, Muscatine says goodbye to one of its most memorable citizens.
Evelyn L. Schauland, 100, died June 3, 2020 at her home in Huntington, West Virginia.
She was Muscatine's first woman mayor and a pillar of the community.
Daughter of Marguerite and Gustav Krieger, Schauland has held a role in many aspects of Muscatine life. In 1939, she graduated Muscatine Community College before heading to University of Northern Iowa, formerly Iowa State Teachers College.
Last year, Schauland was honored by MCC through their third annual Legends dinner, an event meant to recognize individuals in the Muscatine community who have supported the college in significant ways. During her time at MCC, Schauland helped revitalized the Alumni Association during the 1980s, helping the group raise funds for student activities and even becoming its president.
“Evelyn and her husband were special friends and quite leaders of MCC for decades,” said former MCC President Victor McAvoy, adding that it was their support through the early years of MCC that helped to build the solid foundation that allowed it to then grow and prosper.
“Muscatine was truly blessed with that very special lady,” Billie DeKeyrel said. Dekeyrel worked very closely with Schauland as part of the Alumni Association board. She helped the board accomplish many things, including the establishment of the MCC archive library, year-long anniversary celebrations, and establishing the student activity grant program.
One of her notable roles in her life was as a kindergarten teacher for Jefferson Elementary School, where she taught for 34 years. During her teaching career, she also held the positions of president of the Muscatine Education Association and district director for the Iowa Department of Classroom Teachers.
“She wore a smile every time I saw her,” said fellow teacher Sarah Manjoine, “Evelyn always loved to talk about her time at Jefferson teaching kindergarteners.” Manjoine also recalled how Schauland would enjoy playing piano for her students and singing along with them. Schauland also gifted Jefferson with a doll from her old classroom in honor of the new Jefferson building’s opening.
Her most famous role in Muscatine was as its first woman mayor. Elected in 1976, she served as mayor for three terms, and became friends with mayors elected after her, such as the late Mayor Dick O’ Brien and Mayor DeWayne Hopkins, elected in 2012.
“I think (Schauland) was a leader who was able to bring in all aspects of an issue,” said current Mayor Diana Broderson, “She was able to see all sides and be empathetic to each side, and really brought a lot to the table.” As an educator, Broderson believes that Schauland was also able to bring her care and love of Muscatine children and families into her job and decisions as mayor.
“She was very highly respected in our community.”
Broderson still believes that she has big shoes to fill as Muscatine’s current mayor. “She did a lot to bring our community together and lift people’s voices… I’m trying to fill her shoes as best I can.” She was also grateful that, during her first days as Mayor, Schauland helped provide guidance and mentorship, as well as her friendship. “It was wonderful to know I had her and Dick O’Brien helping me navigate those fresh waters.”
Through Schauland’s roles as an educator and mayor, as well as her roles with many other organizations such as the Zion Lutheran Church, Muscatine Alderman, Muscatine General Hospital Auxiliary, the Salvation Army, Muscatine Humane Society and many more, she firmly established herself as a caring and hardworking member of the Muscatine community.
“I remember fondly Mayor Schauland meeting with me when I came to Muscatine in 1979 and sharing with me her vision for the community's future,” McAvoy said. “She certainly continued for many years to stay involved and to provide her unique support for that vision. She will be missed, but not forgotten.”
“Through all the years working with Evelyn, she became my mentor and special friend,” DeKeyrel added, recalling how Schauland and her husband enjoyed talking about their time at MCC as well as with each other. “I so cherish the memories of that special, feisty lady who strived to make Muscatine a better place through her hard work and vision.”
“She was dearly loved by everyone in Muscatine,” Broderson said, “Everybody you talk to has fond memories of her grace and dignity… Muscatine is a better place because of the gifts that she shared with us, and we are so thankful for that.”
The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of funeral arrangements, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will take place at a later date. Her living family requests that instead of sending flowers, those wishing to honor her should make memorial donations to the Muscatine County Humane Society or Salvation Army. Online condolences can also be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
