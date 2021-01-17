Former Muscatine Community College President Jeff Armstrong remembered as a mentor, champion of international programs

Pickard also appreciated Armstrong’s honesty, as well as how direct he could be. “You never had to guess where you were at with him,” he said. “If he didn’t approve of something you were doing, he would tell you, but not in a mean way. I really appreciated that about him.”

Armstrong was also known for his travels abroad, specifically Afghanistan where he served as senior manager for associate degrees, senior manager for academic leadership, and senior international advisor to the Ministry for Higher Education.

Wanting to be involved with helping develop higher education in other countries, Armstrong also traveled to India, Iraq, South Africa, Namibia, Guyana, Thailand, Ukraine, Jordon and Georgia, where he was part of many different projects. He also served as Provost of Northeast Iowa Community College from 2014 to 2015.

“He had a lot to do with the international programs at MCC,” Pickard said, “and that’s one of the ways that I got involved here.” During one of Armstrong’s grant-funded projects, Pickard had asked if he could participate in the project as well. Without hesitation, Armstrong told him he could come on the next trip.