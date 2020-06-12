Former Muscatine man: William Beeman assaulted me in jail

MUSCATINE — It had been nearly 40 years since Steve George alleges he was assaulted in the Muscatine County jail.
And he recently was curious if the one-night cellmate who assaulted him was still alive.
He was shocked to discover William Beeman is not only alive, but has people advocating he deserves a new trial in the murder of Michiel Winkel, 22, in 1980 in Wild Cat Den State Park.
“I’m reading all of these articles and I’m freaking out and going ‘no way,'" George said.
Beeman is serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty of the murder in 1982. The Midwest Innocence Project and the Exoneration Project contend Beeman should get a new trial, because discredited science was used to convict him, and because evidence in the case had been surpressed.
In August 1980, George said, he was 18 and with a friend at Great River Days. When the beer tent closed, his friend suggested they go to a restaurant called The Elms to steal more alcohol.
Neither realized the restaurant had a security system.
“We ran out the back, and it seemed like every cop in Muscatine was sitting out in the parking lot,” he said.
George, now 57, and his friend were arrested, charged with second-degree burglary and jailed.
George said a few weeks later, a new convict arrived — Beeman — who had been charged with the murder of the young woman.
“I had never met a murderer before. No one at the time knew what he was in for,” George said, “We would watch the news each night, and a picture of him came on the screen, listing what he was charged for.”
That night, Beeman and George shared a cell, George said.
“There was no way I was sleeping, I was scared to death,” George said.
George maintains Beeman tried to sexually assault him around 1 a.m., and the two fought.
“I must have been half his size back then, and he started to smash my head on the porcelain toilet. I’m screaming and he’s shouting ‘shut up, you. I’ll kill you (obscenity), just like that (obscenity)!” George contends. “That night, I didn’t think he was admitting to me that he did it, I thought (his guilt) was just a given. He did it, and he knew he did it.”
Guards separated them into isolation cells. George said that was his last direct interaction with Beeman, who was later sent to Clinton for trial.
“I wasn’t asked questions, I wasn’t interviewed," George said. "I just avoided him like the plague from then on.”
George now lives in Cocoa, Florida, where he works in construction and runs an assisted-living home with his wife. He says the trauma of that night has remained with him.
“So here I am, 40 years later, and I’ve been watching a bunch of these crime shows. ... For some reason, (Beeman) crossed my mind.”
In searching online, he was shocked to discover Beeman had served 40 years of a life sentence, and that groups were working to have him retried.
“All I know ... is that (he) is trying to get out right now and he has a lot of support, and if there’s anything I can do to prevent that, I’m going to," George said.
George said he has contacted the Muscatine county attorney and a detective. He said he wants to do what he can to keep Beeman in jail.
“If I have to walk up there and testify, I will," George said. "I have nothing to gain by this, I have had nightmares about this man my whole life, and had I learned about this earlier, I would have come out earlier."
The County Attorney's office could only confirm George and Beeman were housed at the county jail during the same time period.
