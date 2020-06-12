Former Muscatine man: William Beeman assaulted me in jail

George said a few weeks later, a new convict arrived — Beeman — who had been charged with the murder of the young woman.

“I had never met a murderer before. No one at the time knew what he was in for,” George said, “We would watch the news each night, and a picture of him came on the screen, listing what he was charged for.”

That night, Beeman and George shared a cell, George said.

“There was no way I was sleeping, I was scared to death,” George said.

George maintains Beeman tried to sexually assault him around 1 a.m., and the two fought.

“I must have been half his size back then, and he started to smash my head on the porcelain toilet. I’m screaming and he’s shouting ‘shut up, you. I’ll kill you (obscenity), just like that (obscenity)!” George contends. “That night, I didn’t think he was admitting to me that he did it, I thought (his guilt) was just a given. He did it, and he knew he did it.”

Guards separated them into isolation cells. George said that was his last direct interaction with Beeman, who was later sent to Clinton for trial.

“I wasn’t asked questions, I wasn’t interviewed," George said. "I just avoided him like the plague from then on.”