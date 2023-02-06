WAPELLO — A proposal that won approval Thursday by the Wapello City Council will mean the former Wapello City Hall at 337 N. Second Street will return to city ownership.

According to Mayor Pro-tem Brett Shafer, the proposed transfer plan was developed after he and Fire Chief Damon Moore, a member of Wapello’s Dangerous Building Committee, had attended a court hearing a few weeks earlier involving Dean Jensen and the building.

Jensen was back in court over the building because of a Sept. 22, 2020, city inspection that had determined the building had not been properly maintained. The city ordered it vacated following the inspection.

Two juveniles reportedly started a fire later and caused other damage that has not been repaired. Jensen, who has been fined for failing to make building repairs in the community, has previously assured the council he would move forward on repairing or demolishing the building.

Shafer said the latest court hearing seemed to be a repeat of previous appearances for Jensen.

“It seemed like it was going down the path it has always gone down,” Shafer told the council on Thursday about the hearing, suggesting the final outcome would lead to a fine and more time to resolve the building’s issues.

In an effort to break that routine, Shafer said Jensen was offered an option.

“We threw the offer out — if he would just be willing to give (the city) a clear deed — and he was willing,” Shafer said, adding he also reminded Jensen the City Council would need to approve that offer.

Shafer said Jensen’s attorney later advised him to clear the various fines and liens listed against the property before any transfer. Shafer said those would total $6,455; and once they were paid, a clear title could be issued to the city.

State grants, including a Derelict Building Grant, which the city previously received for a different downtown property, could be tapped to possibly renovate the old City Hall, Shafer said.

City officials indicated the building remained structurally sound, so renovation appears to be a better option than demolition. They also pointed out demolition would leave another bare spot in the downtown and could also possibly impact the neighboring building.

Council member Tony Hammer indicated he had already talked with people interested in occupying the building, if it was renovated.

Former Mayor Shawn Maine, who was serving when most of the complaints against Jensen were lodged, spoke at Thursday’s meeting and later indicated he supported the proposed transfer.

Shafer indicated he would move forward with the plan.

In other action, the council approved a March 2 public hearing to receive comments on a proposed amendment to the city’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget.

According to the amendment’s public notice and other information, the city anticipates receiving an additional $324,448 in revenue and spend $627,979. The extra revenue will come from an insurance payment for the city’s old ladder truck, loan and American Rescue Plan funds.

Additional expenses included the merger of the city’s police department with the county sheriff’s office, new ladder truck purchase, replastering of the pool, asphalt work and several other items.

The council also agreed to allow Bill Small to keep five hen chickens on his property.

Public Works employee Jarad Kraft provided an update on recent activities his department completed. Kraft also reported the fire department had responded to 26 calls so far this year.