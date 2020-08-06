Four Muscatine County affordable housing projects get tax credits

“(Our program) is a federal program designed specifically for advancing affordable housing throughout the country, and in Iowa, this is greatly needed,” Jared said. “Iowa has an aging population, so with that comes the need for different types of housing that a lot of rural communities don’t have, so any way we can advance that is a great boon for the state.”

“(These tax credits) will go a long way toward getting these projects off the ground,” said Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison.

The projects must submit final plans to the Planning and Zoning Commission before receiving a final approval from the Muscatine City Council.

“When projects are awarded tax credit awards, they are in the very early stages,” Jared said, “It takes some time to break ground on them and see them come to life, which is very fulfilling.”

While construction on these projects may still be a while, she was confident that residents would start to see some progress on them soon. “A lot of times we see that this really is the last piece of financing that they need to be able to advance,” said Jared.

