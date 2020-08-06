Four Muscatine County affordable housing projects get tax credits

MUSCATINE COUNTY — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors awarded more than $8.9 million dollars in federal housing tax credits to 12 projects across Iowa, four based in Muscatine County.
“We award these credits annually, so it’s a very competitive process that (our applicants) go through,” said Ashley Jared, communications director for the Iowa Finance Authority Board.
Using a scoring criteria, the Board objectively reviews each submitted project to make its awards.
“This year was just kind of an oddity where you happen to have four winners in one county,” Jared said, “It all comes down to the scoring guidelines for the program, and it just so happens that the four Muscatine County projects scored high enough to receive a tax credit award.
These projects – Steamboat Village Apartments, Colorado Senior Lofts and Grandview Senior Lofts in Muscatine as well as Chandler Pointe in Wilton – each received $840,000 in tax credits.
Steamboat Village is being developed by Ales Development LLC and Iceberg Development Group LLC; Chandler Pointe is being developed by Housing Services Alliance Inc. and Woda Cooper Development Inc. Both Colorado Senior Lofts and Grandview Senior Lofts are being developed by MVAH Development LLC.
Each one of these projects will provide affordable rental housing options for families and seniors.
“(Our program) is a federal program designed specifically for advancing affordable housing throughout the country, and in Iowa, this is greatly needed,” Jared said. “Iowa has an aging population, so with that comes the need for different types of housing that a lot of rural communities don’t have, so any way we can advance that is a great boon for the state.”
“(These tax credits) will go a long way toward getting these projects off the ground,” said Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison.
The projects must submit final plans to the Planning and Zoning Commission before receiving a final approval from the Muscatine City Council.
“When projects are awarded tax credit awards, they are in the very early stages,” Jared said, “It takes some time to break ground on them and see them come to life, which is very fulfilling.”
While construction on these projects may still be a while, she was confident that residents would start to see some progress on them soon. “A lot of times we see that this really is the last piece of financing that they need to be able to advance,” said Jared.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!