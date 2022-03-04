Freedom Convoy travels down I-80 Saturday morning

Several hundred semis could roll along Interstate 80 to Interstate 74 and to Peoria, Ill,. on their way to Washington, D.C. as part of the Midwest American Truckers Freedom Convoy spreading its message against medical mandates.

According to the group’s Facebook page, the convoy is expected to do a slow roll through Iowa City at 10 a.m. Saturday and a slow roll through Davenport at 11 a.m. From Davenport, the trucks will get on Interstate 74 to head for Peoria, Ill. At about 10:30 a.m. the convoy is expected to pass Wilton. The convoy is mimicking a similar convoy in Canada that drove across the country to the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates.

The two states the convoy will pass through in the area seem to have different manners of dealing with the trucks. According to the Iowa Highway Patrol headquarters in Stockton, no special precautions will be taken.

“We know it’s coming and we have reached out to local communities to see if they need help,” Highway Patrol Sgt. Saldivar said. “It’s not an issue for us, and we hope it’s not an issue. We aren’t going to be following the convoy or keeping track of it.”

He said weekend traffic is heavy along I-80 and he did not believe traffic would be different than most weekends. He said if anything happened the Iowa State Patrol would be there to help but was not planning on changing its operations. He said nothing had led the state patrol to believe the convoy was anything but a peaceful protest.

The Illinois State Police issued a statement earlier this week warning motorists who “engage in acts that could endanger the safety of the motoring public” could be arrested. The press release said the convoy could cause traffic delays and potential crashes.

“Though the Illinois State Police respects the rights of citizens to express their opinions in a lawful manner, there is great concern with any event that is designed to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic.” Illinois State Police Division of Patrol Col. Margaret McGreal said. “Traffic backups are a major contributing cause to traffic crashes, which can lead to property damage, personal injury and even death. A planned event designed to impede normal traffic flow is dangerous to the innocent motoring public. Those who choose to participate in events that intentionally endanger the public and violate Illinois law will be subject to the enforcement of applicable laws and could potentially be held liable for traffic crashes occurring as a result of their actions.”

On Thursday, hundreds of semis sporting American and Canadian flags reportedly rolled through Cheyenne, Wyo., on Interstate 80. The towns along the way reported that many people turned out to wave flags and cheer the truckers on as they roll past.

Similar convoys have been organized across the country to oppose vaccine mandates supported by the Biden administration, as well as local and school mandates on mask use.

Last week Iowa City lifted mask mandates for city buildings and Des Moines schools became ‘mask optional.’ Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Under the new guidance, indoor mask-wearing is no longer recommended in communities with low or moderate virus spread.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ended mask mandates in schools last week after the Illinois Supreme Court refused to hear the governor’s appeal on the decision of a lawsuit challenging his mask mandate.

