Freezing for advocacy: Lt. Bock to stay in giant red kettle once again to raise money

MUSCATINE – Last year, Lt. Greg Bock made headlines by promising to live inside of a giant red kettle until Christmas. This year, he’s decided to do it again in the hopes of raising as much money as possible for the Muscatine community and for the county’s Salvation Army.

For Bock, living in a giant red kettle until Christmas Day isn’t just a way to help raise money and awareness, but it’s also meant to advocate and be symbolic of the struggles that many people may face during the winter, whether it’s trying to find a good meal or looking for a warm place to sleep for the night.

“It’s been a hard year for a lot of people,” he said, “I said this last year: If I have to live in a red kettle for six nights so other people don’t have to go weeks without shelter or heat or food, then I’ll do it. It’s an honor and a joy to do what we do for the people who struggle across Muscatine County.”

This will be Bock’s third time living in a giant red kettle, with the first time being back in his previous town of Cheboygan, Michigan. Though the temperatures will be a lot lower during the week of Christmas than they were this year, and while he’ll have a small heater in the kettle, he says he’s both worried and not worried about it.