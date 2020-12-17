Freezing for advocacy: Lt. Bock to stay in giant red kettle once again to raise money

MUSCATINE – Last year, Lt. Greg Bock made headlines by promising to live inside of a giant red kettle until Christmas. This year, he’s decided to do it again in the hopes of raising as much money as possible for the Muscatine community and for the county’s Salvation Army.
For Bock, living in a giant red kettle until Christmas Day isn’t just a way to help raise money and awareness, but it’s also meant to advocate and be symbolic of the struggles that many people may face during the winter, whether it’s trying to find a good meal or looking for a warm place to sleep for the night.
“It’s been a hard year for a lot of people,” he said, “I said this last year: If I have to live in a red kettle for six nights so other people don’t have to go weeks without shelter or heat or food, then I’ll do it. It’s an honor and a joy to do what we do for the people who struggle across Muscatine County.”
This will be Bock’s third time living in a giant red kettle, with the first time being back in his previous town of Cheboygan, Michigan. Though the temperatures will be a lot lower during the week of Christmas than they were this year, and while he’ll have a small heater in the kettle, he says he’s both worried and not worried about it.
“I think last year it would get a little below freezing at night. This year it’s at least 15 degrees at night, so I’m a little cautious about it,” Bock said, “However, I can’t get over the conversations I’ve had with people on the street that find wherever they can to lay their head down at night and cover themselves up with whatever they can find, even in subzero temperatures. If I can do this and give those people a face and a voice, then I’ve done my part.”
While Bock was able to eventually make last year’s goal of $180,000 through in-person and mailed in donations, successfully meeting this year’s goal of $190,000 will depend on virtual donations as well. So far, these virtual kettles have been very successful.
“My desire was to be able to say, when I climbed into the kettle today, that we had at least $20,000 raised virtually,” Bock said. As of Wednesday this week, the Salvation Army has collected $21,000.
“COVID-19 has magnified the generosity of people, so for those people who are helping us Rescue Christmas, thank you for fighting for good.” Seeing these efforts so far, Bock believes that the county will not only reach this year’s goal, but perhaps even surpass it, potentially hitting $200,000 or greater. He added that their campaign at this point is ahead of where it was last year.
“Our leadership nationally knew that this would be a hard year for fundraising due to the pandemic, people being out of a job, the coin shortage – all of those factors,” he said, “but I think we’re on track to blow past our goal just from the generosity of our community.”
Though the Salvation Army’s bell ringer numbers have dropped this year due to safety concerns, Bock added that many of those who would normally ring bells have still made the effort to make donations. “COVID-19 has changed a lot of things about how we live… but one thing it hasn’t changed is the way that the community shows compassion and care.”
Understanding how important the Salvation Army has been to the Muscatine community this year, many community members have also stepped up to help raise funds and awareness for the kettle drive. This includes local law enforcement, who held another ‘Battle of the Badges’ event at the kettles as well as through virtual kettle drives. Bock expressed gratitude towards Muscatine Police and county sheriffs for their help and support so far.
“Part of their protecting and serving is making sure that the agencies that help protect and serve those who are struggling… When the Police and Sheriff’s Department support us and bring awareness, advocacy and fundraising efforts to that, they’re really upholding part of their duty, which is to protect and serve,” he said.
As always Bock promises that all funds raised during this year’s campaign will stay within Muscatine County, insisting that residents can trust the Salvation Army with their money. “It’s our job to use (their money) with integrity and transparency. To show people that when you put money in that kettle, expect miraculous things to happen.”
