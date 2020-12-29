Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery hope to put location on national registry

But despite this status, the Iowa DNR still seems to be moving forward with their plans of demolishing it due to any reconstruction or movement of it not being cost effective. So, before the building is destroyed, Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery have several projects planned.

“We’re moving towards mitigation,” Stevens said, “If we can’t stop the demolition, what can we do to preserve and educate people on the history of the hatchery and the pearl button industry?”

Each of these projects are still in the planning stages, and would need to raise funds in order to move forward. This will likely be done through grants as well as donations and fundraisers. One project that could possibly help fund the others would be nominating the hatchery for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

“If you get the property on the National Register of Historic Places, then that opens up many grants to you,” Stevens said. The group is hoping to get Rebecca McCarley, who helped get the McKee Button Factory on the registry, to help them fill out the nomination paperwork.