Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery hope to put location on national registry

MUSCATINE — While there have been efforts made to preserve and find new uses for the pump house at the Fairport Fish Hatchery, located eight miles East of Muscatine on Highway 22, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has ultimately decided to demolish the structure in late spring 2021.
While the pump house may be going away, an organization called Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery hope to find new ways to help preserve its history and its legacy.
Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery was formed earlier this year, and is a subgroup of the Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission. Retired archaeologist Sandy Stevens is the president of this group, and credits former Pearl Button Museum director Terry Eagle with the creation of it.
“(Eagle) brought to my attention that the pump house out at the hatchery was slated for demolition by the Iowa DNR, and I found that rather remarkable given the building and the significance of it to both the fish hatchery and the Pearl Button Museum,” Stevens said.
In 2019, the Pearl Button Museum was successful in getting the State Historical Preservation Officer (SHPO) to list the pump house as one of the top five most endangered historical buildings in the entire state. Before that, in 1984, SHPO declared that any structures on the hatchery that was built before 1930 and related to the pearl button industry should be considered “significant”.
But despite this status, the Iowa DNR still seems to be moving forward with their plans of demolishing it due to any reconstruction or movement of it not being cost effective. So, before the building is destroyed, Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery have several projects planned.
“We’re moving towards mitigation,” Stevens said, “If we can’t stop the demolition, what can we do to preserve and educate people on the history of the hatchery and the pearl button industry?”
Each of these projects are still in the planning stages, and would need to raise funds in order to move forward. This will likely be done through grants as well as donations and fundraisers. One project that could possibly help fund the others would be nominating the hatchery for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
“If you get the property on the National Register of Historic Places, then that opens up many grants to you,” Stevens said. The group is hoping to get Rebecca McCarley, who helped get the McKee Button Factory on the registry, to help them fill out the nomination paperwork.
“She’s worked quite hard and long and diligently with us on putting together an inventory form for the entire property and getting it to SHPO,” Stevens continued, “In order to get it listed, we have to complete a nomination form, which is not small and it’s not easy or cheap, so we need to raise money to pay Rebecca to do that kind of work… If we can pay her to do that, then that opens up doors to get grants for other things.”
One of these things is a brand new educational kiosk, which will be made using materials gathered from the soon-to-be destroyed pump house. Currently, the pump house is the only research related structure remaining from a former mussel breeding initiative. “We’d like to get some interactive exhibits under the kiosk too,” Stevens said.
With the site being so historical, Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery hope to conduct further historical and archaeological investigations at the hatchery as well as construct interpretive trails throughout the hatchery for visitors to travel on. This trail would mark the various features and structures that once stood at the hatchery.
“There’s a lot of work that’s going to go on, and we’re working with the DNR, but they’re only going to pay a certain amount of money for the kiosk… We’re going to have to come up with tens of thousands of dollars to make that happen,” Stevens said, further emphasizing the importance of community support for this project.
“The pearl button industry isn’t just local history, it’s the history of the region and the whole nation,” he continued, “Like many industries back in the turn of the century, it was a boom and a bust kind of business. … There’s a lot of story there to tell, and if we can just educate the people of the area as to the history of both the hatchery and the industry, it’s helping them understand their own history as well as what we’ve learned from those mistakes.”