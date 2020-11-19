Friends of Musser Public Library, Kent Corporation release historic Muscatine-focused calendar

MUSCATINE — Through a partnership with Friends of the Musser Public Library, Kent Corporation has released a new calendar focused on life in Muscatine in the early 1900s.
The calendar features over a dozen different photos taken by Muscatine photographer Oscar Grossheim, whose photos have been featured in the Muscatine Art Center.
“It’s been a fun and exciting project for us,” said Kent Corporation corporate spokesperson Carol Reynolds.
While this is the first time Kent has helped with a calendar project, the company has a long history of helping sponsor community projects through groups like Friends of the Musser Public Library, according to Reynolds. Friends of the Musser Public Library is a non-profit group that focuses on promoting the library throughout the community.
“The project actually got started because we serve our community with a presence on their board,” Reynolds said.
It was Xiaowen Guo, the Kent employee who serves on the board, who passed the idea of the project onto the Kent Corporation, which then donated $5,000 to sponsor the calendars.
“(Friends of Musser Public Library) really had an interest in these classic images, and thought putting them in a calendar would be a great way to preserve them,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds emphasized how Kent Corporation values a place like Musser Public Library within the community, and how much it wanted to help promote reading and learning.
“Reading is so important. As a company, Kent is committed to having a learning culture. A big part of that for our community as well is reading and getting kids to read,” she said. “For us, the sales proceeds from this project further that reading assistance in Muscatine. It helps the Friends of Musser Public Library do more with regards to promoting reading in the community.”
The corporation values the historic elements of the calendar and how it ties in with Muscatine and hometown pride.
“The calendar is predominantly images of (Oscar Grossheim) and that’s a way to preserve some of those classic or historical images in and of itself,” Reynolds said. “I think preserving history is important as well as interesting to look at and see what circa 1920 looked like here in Muscatine.”
She said one of her favorite pictures in the calendar is the one of the baseball team standing together.
For those who wish to purchase one, these calendars can be found at Musser Public Library and various downtown businesses. While these calendars don’t have a set window of availability and are expected to remain on sale until they are gone, Reynolds believes if the calendar is popular enough, there is a possibility that more will be printed.
As for Kent, it would be interested in sponsoring another calendar project or something similar with the Friends of Musser Public Library in the future.
“We’re always interested in partnering with great community projects that serve the needs of many,” Reynolds said. “From Kent Corporation’s standpoint, we’re proud to celebrate Muscatine. It’s our home and we’re proud to be here.”
