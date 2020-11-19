Friends of Musser Public Library, Kent Corporation release historic Muscatine-focused calendar

Reynolds emphasized how Kent Corporation values a place like Musser Public Library within the community, and how much it wanted to help promote reading and learning.

“Reading is so important. As a company, Kent is committed to having a learning culture. A big part of that for our community as well is reading and getting kids to read,” she said. “For us, the sales proceeds from this project further that reading assistance in Muscatine. It helps the Friends of Musser Public Library do more with regards to promoting reading in the community.”

The corporation values the historic elements of the calendar and how it ties in with Muscatine and hometown pride.

“The calendar is predominantly images of (Oscar Grossheim) and that’s a way to preserve some of those classic or historical images in and of itself,” Reynolds said. “I think preserving history is important as well as interesting to look at and see what circa 1920 looked like here in Muscatine.”

She said one of her favorite pictures in the calendar is the one of the baseball team standing together.