Friends of the Hospital to hold second annual book sale fundraiser

MUSCATINE – On Thursday, September 17, the Trinity Muscatine Friends of the Hospital will hold its second annual Donated Book & Puzzle Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Discovery Park shelter near the Environmental Center.
According to Dottie Drake, chair of the event, the fundraiser was created to honor Barb Nowling, a volunteer member who died in 2019.
“She had a huge amount of books, and her husband donated them to our organization to do a fundraiser,” said Drake. “So we decided that we would start doing an annual fundraiser in her name, and then the proceeds would go toward the UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine hospital.”
After the first book fundraiser, Friends of the Hospital used the money to buy new pictures to hang on the hospital’s walls and rooms. “This is just our second time doing this, but we know we know it’s going to an annual event for us," Drake said.
Books and puzzles for all ages in most genres, both fiction and non-fiction, will be sold at low prices. “We’ve got a big variety,” Drake said, “Nothing costs more than $3, and they’re all used but in great condition.”
Due to the current pandemic, the fundraiser will look different this year.
“Most of our fundraisers have been inside the hospital in the lobby, but because of the pandemic this year, we’re not allowed to do anything like that,” Drake explained, “So Plan B was to try to find an outdoor space that was big enough so that people weren’t too close to each other.”
Face coverings and social distancing are requested, and there will also be hand sanitizer available.
“We’re going to do everything we can to try and make this as safe as possible,” Drake said. “We’re hoping it’s as successful as last year, but this is unknown territory, so we don’t know.”
For more information on the Friends of the Hospital group, visit the Trinity Muscatine Friends Facebook page.
