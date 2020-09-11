Friends of the Hospital to hold second annual book sale fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – On Thursday, September 17, the Trinity Muscatine Friends of the Hospital will hold its second annual Donated Book & Puzzle Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Discovery Park shelter near the Environmental Center.

According to Dottie Drake, chair of the event, the fundraiser was created to honor Barb Nowling, a volunteer member who died in 2019.

“She had a huge amount of books, and her husband donated them to our organization to do a fundraiser,” said Drake. “So we decided that we would start doing an annual fundraiser in her name, and then the proceeds would go toward the UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine hospital.”

After the first book fundraiser, Friends of the Hospital used the money to buy new pictures to hang on the hospital’s walls and rooms. “This is just our second time doing this, but we know we know it’s going to an annual event for us," Drake said.

Books and puzzles for all ages in most genres, both fiction and non-fiction, will be sold at low prices. “We’ve got a big variety,” Drake said, “Nothing costs more than $3, and they’re all used but in great condition.”

Due to the current pandemic, the fundraiser will look different this year.