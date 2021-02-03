From Thursday onward, Muscatine should expect more snow and freezing temperatures

MUSCATINE — Just a couple of days after Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, Muscatine is expecting rain, ice, snow, wind and subzero temperatures.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Philip, this burst of cold weather is because an arctic air mass is coming into the area behind a winter storm system — a somewhat rare occurrence that hasn’t happened for a couple of years.

“It’ll bring some of the season’s coldest air into the region ... and we’re expected to get a long stretch of freezing temperatures,” Philip said. “We’re looking at relatively mild temperatures early (Thursday), and then the front will cause temperatures to fall quickly in the evening.”

This is expected to bring what could be called a flash freeze in the early afternoon around 2 p.m., just as temperatures start to fall below freezing.

“The risk there is that any wet conditions ahead of time and any surface or pavement that’s been rained on are going to freeze pretty quickly,” he said. “By 5 p.m., we’re in the upper 20s, and it’ll keep going below that.”

Things won’t get much of a chance to thaw out anytime soon.