Front sight press

Young people from four communities the area visited the Muscatine American Legion to compete in the Dettrich Invitation air rifle shoot, named in honor of former instructor Ray Dettrich. The tournament is part of the American Legion Junior Shooting Sports Program. In March, the state Legion tournament will be held at Camp Dodge. 

