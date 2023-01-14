Young people from four communities the area visited the Muscatine American Legion to compete in the Dettrich Invitation air rifle shoot, named in honor of former instructor Ray Dettrich. The tournament is part of the American Legion Junior Shooting Sports Program. In March, the state Legion tournament will be held at Camp Dodge.
Front sight press
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Muscatine Fire Department was called around noon to reports of a fire in a residence in the 900 block of East Ninth Street. Muscatine Fire…
Last week, the city of West Liberty began handing out utility relief checks to residents that qualified in order to help ease any financial struggles they might have taken on during the pandemic.
There will be no official decision Thursday evening, but during its monthly in-depth meeting the Muscatine City Council will discuss and give input on whether to add another roundabout to the city in the Carver Corner area.
stimulus checks are being handed out by Escucha Mi Voz Iowa
Two Muscatine residents were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 after a police K9 alerted on both of their vehicles during the serving of a search warrant.
Last November on the day after Thanksgiving, Cedar Closet, located on 324 Cedar Street in Downtown Wilton, officially opened for business.
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the person or persons who vandalized several tombstones in Greenwood Cemetery.
Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) reports the Muscatine power grid weathered the winter storm over the Christmas holiday.
Taylor James Leyden, 30, of Riverside, was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.
The Muscatine County Supervisors voted Monday to continue paying it’s share to fund a collaborative grant writer.