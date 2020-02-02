FRUITLAND — There’s nothing better than enjoying dinner and dancing for a good cause, and for some, there’s no greater cause than honoring veterans.
From 5-10 p.m., Sat, Feb. 15, the Fruitland Community Lions Club will host a fundraising dinner and dance at the Armed Forces Armory.
For $15, residents can enjoy a meal catered by Fruitland restaurant Mad Marv’s, with a choice of two sandwiches, along with two sides and a drink. Beer will be available for separate purchase.
At 7 p.m., Lefty and the Spinners, an Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honored band, will play classic rock dance hits. For those who only want to dance, tickets are $5.
There also will be a silent auction with items such as gift askets, watercolor prints, handmade items, services provided by Fruitland businesses, tickets to a Hawkeyes men’s basketball game, and much more.
“(The auction) keeps growing,” said Janina Hawley, chairwoman of the event, “We thought we would have two to three tables, but I think we’re going to have quite a few tables.”
All of the profits will benefit the All Veteran’s Memorial project. Designed by Louisa-Muscatine High School art students, this memorial is planned to have 6-foot black granite walls, seating and a flag with lighting around it.
Hawley said the memorial is meant for all honorably discharged men and women from any branch of the military, living or dead, whether they were originally from Muscatine County or not.
“We’re praying that the weather holds out and that it doesn’t get too nasty that night,” Hawley said, “We’d like to have everyone come out to enjoy the music of Lefty and the Spinners and we’re also looking for lots of support for our veteran’s memorial.” The current goal for the project is $45,000. “We want as much help as we can with that so we can do it sooner rather than later.”
