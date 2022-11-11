Fruitland honors its veterans Friday

FRUITLAND – “Veterans wrote a blank check to the United States up to and including their lives.”

Eric Sanders, the new Louisa and Muscatine County Veteran Affairs officer, who served as the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day observance in Fruitland, explained to a group of about 50 people who packed into the community center to observe Veterans Day, the meaning of the service veterans had offered. He spoke of the bravery and sacrifice of veterans who had served the nation, both in peacetime and in war.

Sanders spoke of his time in the Air Force, saying it was a privilege to serve, knowing that so many other Americans before him and also served their country. He said the service they provided in defense of the nation makes modern freedoms possible.

“I’d like to recognize veterans who are in the room,” he said motioning to the people who had gathered. “Veterans come in all shapes and sizes – Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, even Space Force now.”

He did comment that he has not met a veteran of Space Force yet.

Veterans Day, also known as Armistice Day, is observed Nov. 11 to honor veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The day honors Nov. 11, 1918, when World War I officially ended. Many times on the holiday red poppies are given to represent the blood of those who gave their lives, or black ones to symbolize mourning for them. While the Fruitland event began early, Veterans Day event normally are held at 11 a.m. to symbolize the armistice between American and German that was signed on the 11 hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Sanders commented that other branches such as the National Guard and public health services also count as armed forces.

“I have the best job in the county,” Sanders commented. “I get to meet veterans every day.”

He explained that veterans leave home, sacrifice time away from their families and away from being with their fellow countrymen at home to perform military service. The service is the blank check he had talked about earlier and the service people may be called on to sacrifice their lives. He also said there is no overtime in that job, nor Department of Labor limiting the number of hours worked. He said veterans did this in the name of service, honor, and duty to their country.

Sanders commented for him every day was Veterans Day. He spoke of the issues he has seen veterans have after leaving the service. He said 11 percent of veterans are homeless or about to be homeless. He also spoke of veterans who returned home with injuries or after being exposed to such chemicals as Agent Orange. Veteran suicide is also an issue.

He also said people wishing to help veterans should refer them to him, as he can make sure they get all the benefits they are entitled to. To Contact Veterans Affairs, call (563) 262-4162.