A Fruitland man who was charged as part of a group that allegedly did a drive-by shooting on an occupied building on Jan. 18, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.

Christian Lee James, 18, also waived his right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Feb. 10. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for March 24 at 10:45 a.m. in the Muscatine County Courthouse. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. James remains free on his own recognizance.

The arrest report claims that James was in a moving vehicle on a public roadway at about 1:02 a.m. Jan. 18 when a firearm was discharged by an occupant toward a specific residence in the 1300 block of Oak Street. According to an earlier news release, two minors had been arrested at the same time James was, a 17-year-old Muscatine girl and a 16-year-old Davenport boy. The report said James was in a position to have specific knowledge of the act that occurred and was present when attempts were made to flee the scene. The report also said James admitted involvement in the incident.

The report said the residence, which was occupied by more than one person at the time of the incident, was hit with gunfire several times. No injuries were reported. A no-contact order has been filed in reference to the case.

A press release from the Muscatine Police Department said the suspect vehicle was stopped attempting to leave the scene. The three subjects were placed under arrest at that time. The release said the police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.