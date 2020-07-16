Fruitland's annual Family Fun Days event has been canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRUITLAND — Due to COVID 19 concerns, the City of Fruitland has decided to cancel its Fruitland Family Fun Days event.

Originating as an ice cream social in 1985, Fruitland Family Fun Days has been an annual event for over 30 years. City Clerk Becca Shoppa said this is not the first time the event has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We had road work one year, so we didn’t do it then. If it rains, we basically don’t have it,” she said, “so it’s not as if it’s never been canceled. It’s still a steady tradition, and it’s for our citizens, but we just felt that this year with the rising cases of coronavirus, it just wasn’t safe to have it.”

Fruitland Family Fun Days is one of many summertime events canceled due to the pandemic.

“There would just be no way to social distance everyone at this event,” Shoppa said.

Shoppa said postponement didn't pan out.

“It’s getting late in the year to get something together, and with the state of the economy, we depend on donations which we don’t feel would be fair to any local businesses either,” she said.