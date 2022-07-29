Fund started for accident victims

MUSCAATINE – A Go-Fund-Me page has been started to help two women who were seriously injured in a vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 61 and University Avenue.

The page says Mikayla Healy, 23, of St. Cloud, Minn., and Allison Magnuson, 22, of Muscatine, are both in critical condition after a t-bone crash and being airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The page was started to help pay for family members to get back and forth to Iowa City to help with all the things they will need. The page says Magnuson is sedated with a small brain bleed, skull fracture, multiple broken ribs, and a bruised lung. Healy reportedly has a severe brain bleed and skull fracture. The page says part of her skull had to be removed to release the swelling.

On Friday morning, the page had received $270 with a $2,000 goal. The page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-help-ally?member=20995135&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=more&utm_source=customer

At about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, a two vehicle accident was reported. Muscatine Police Officers and Firefighters responded. It was determined a northbound passenger car Healy was driving was struck by a pickup truck driven by Joseph Gadzik, 48, of Davenport, a the car attempted to turn left onto University.

Gadzik was released at the scene. No charges have been filed and the accident remains under investigation. Members of the Iowa State Patrol are assisting with the investigation.