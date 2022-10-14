Funding for well testing continues

WAPELLO - Rural Louisa County residents who wish to have their water wells tested and disinfected will continue to have that opportunity, after the Louisa County Board of Health approved a contract during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, extending a state grant that provides funding for the program.

According to Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) Administrator Roxanne Smith and previous reports, the contract for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Grants to Counties will allow the testing and mitigation covered under the program to continue in the county.

Under the program, residents can receive free testing and up to $300 to shock chlorinate wells that fail to pass.

Smith reported that after she had placed an advertisement for the program in one of the three local newspapers in the county, the response had been so strong she had delayed placing the ad in the other publications.

County co-sanitarian Brian Thye’s environmental health report, which was included in the BOH’s October meeting packet, showed 11 tests were conducted in September, three more than in August and eight higher than July.

A three-year 28E agreement between the BOH and the Iowa Department of Public Health, delegating the department’s inspection and enforcement authority for swimming pools/spas and tatoo establishments, was also approved by the board.

The agreement is similar to one the two groups had previously signed, Smith and co-sanitarian Bruce Hudson, who attended the meeting by Zoom, said.

In other action, Smith reported the LCPHS staff had resumed its regular Quality Assurance Performance Improvement (QAPI) efforts, following their interruption during much of the COVID pandemic.

The goal of the program is to decrease transfers and hospitalizations of home health clients by 25 percent by October 2023. Smith indicated the staff would use weekly care conferences, an improved discharge planning process and nursing education to accomplish the goal.

She said the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) would use the QAPI reports and other data to award or penalize local public health services.

Under the CMS guidelines, agencies that score low would lose five percent of CMS payments, while agencies scoring high would receive a five percent boost in payments.

Smith also updated the BOH members on a mosquito trapping/monitoring program she has been conducting through Iowa State University for the past several years.

She said this year a mosquito species suspected of being a possible carrier for several diseases was captured in one of her Louisa County traps. Although the mosquito apparently did not carry any viruses, Smith said its capture showed the species was present and could survive in this area.

The status of several flu clinics and immunization audits was also provided to the BOH.

In final action, a representative of the Johnson County BOH met by Zoom with the board and updated it on upcoming confidential STD clinics that will be held in Louisa County under a partnership with Johnson County.

According to the representative, two clinics will be held, both from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the LCPHS office at the Louisa County Complex. The first clinic will be Oct. 20, while the second will be on Oct. 27. For more information, contact the LCPHS at 319-523-3981 or visit its Facebook page.