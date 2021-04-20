Fundraising efforts for this year's Muscatine County Special Olympics ramp up

MUSCATINE COUNTY – The Special Olympics in Muscatine County are making a return in a big way. This year’s fundraising efforts for the event are making a big return as well.
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department is leading the charge in these efforts through its merchandise sales, reaching out to sponsors, and working with local businesses. The sheriff’s office also participates in the County Torch Run each year, a tradition that’s expected to make a return this year.
“This is something we’ve done every year for the last 20-plus years,” Sheriff Quinn Riess said. “Our involvement was initially started by Kenny Rogers, who was a deputy with us for a long time.”
After Rogers left, the fundraising efforts were led by Eric Furnas, and then Riess himself.
“Within the next few years, Sgt. Willie Leza has taken up a lot of that fundraising for this and other community events that (the Sheriff’s Office) gets into,” Riess said.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of rewarding work, and along the way you get to make new friends and meet new people that become special in your life,” Leza said.
Along with sending out donations to businesses and corporations throughout the county, Leza is in charge of the orders for “2021 Special Olympics Supporter” t-shirts and other merchandise. In 2020, the sales from the merchandise made up $2,000 of that year’s $9,000 fundraising total.
Other efforts have included setting up coin jars in various Muscatine County businesses that will be collected during the first week of May. These businesses include All American Diner, Boonie’s on the Avenue, Wilton Café, Coffee Belt, GM Mart, and many more. A full list of these businesses can be found on the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“Ever since Sgt. Leza has taken the reigns on this fundraising program, he has put a lot of work into it, and the funds that we’ve raised for the Special Olympics have gone up under his direction,” Riess said. “He’s put a lot of heart into it, and he’s grown this program far and beyond what I ever thought possible.”
But while Leza may be considered the heart of the Sheriff’s Office fundraising, he would be the first to say that it’s a community effort. Some of the biggest examples of this, according to Leza, have been Salvatore’s and Tee’s Ice Cream & Burgers, both of which reached out to Leza earlier in month and offered their help.
At Tee’s, the entire staff has agreed to donate all tips made during the month of April to the Sheriff’s Office and its efforts. This is something the staff at Tee’s did last year, as well, and Leza has said they have already doubled what they donated last year, and they still have half a month to go.
As for Salvatore’s, its staff will be holding a fundraiser on Thursday, April 22 where 15 percent of all orders – whether dine-in, take-out or delivery – will go to the Sheriff’s Office.
“What I like about being involved in this event is that you’re able to see the generosity come out of people on their own,” Leza said. “Salvatore’s and Tee’s both offered to do this, so it’s kind of neat to see that, and it all goes towards a local cause and local athletes.”
This year, the Sheriff’s Office goal is $10,000, and while that is only $1,000 more than last year’s total, Leza said he didn’t consider this an easy goal, especially since one of the biggest sponsors for this fundraiser has dropped out, putting the Sheriff’s Office at a bit of a disadvantage. Still, he believed that the goal was at least possible.
“It’s going to take a lot of work… But I didn’t think $9,000 was possible last year, especially when the pandemic started and everything was shutting down,” Leza said. “But the community and the businesses surprised us, and we did end up hitting $9,000. So, going off that, I do think we can do $10,000 this year, but we’ll see.”
A link to the Special Olympic Supporter merchandise order form can be found on the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. For questions about the orders, Sgt. Leza can be reached at 563-264-0188 ext. 125, or by email at wleza@co.muscatine.ia.us. Jason Miller, the Director for the Muscatine Special Olympics program, can also be contacted at 563-263-9996.
“I just really hope we’re able to meet our goal,” Leza said. “Jason has done a fantastic job with the Special Olympics program, and if anyone wants to make a contribution, they can contact him or me directly.”