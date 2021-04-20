Fundraising efforts for this year's Muscatine County Special Olympics ramp up

“What I like about being involved in this event is that you’re able to see the generosity come out of people on their own,” Leza said. “Salvatore’s and Tee’s both offered to do this, so it’s kind of neat to see that, and it all goes towards a local cause and local athletes.”

This year, the Sheriff’s Office goal is $10,000, and while that is only $1,000 more than last year’s total, Leza said he didn’t consider this an easy goal, especially since one of the biggest sponsors for this fundraiser has dropped out, putting the Sheriff’s Office at a bit of a disadvantage. Still, he believed that the goal was at least possible.

“It’s going to take a lot of work… But I didn’t think $9,000 was possible last year, especially when the pandemic started and everything was shutting down,” Leza said. “But the community and the businesses surprised us, and we did end up hitting $9,000. So, going off that, I do think we can do $10,000 this year, but we’ll see.”

A link to the Special Olympic Supporter merchandise order form can be found on the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. For questions about the orders, Sgt. Leza can be reached at 563-264-0188 ext. 125, or by email at wleza@co.muscatine.ia.us. Jason Miller, the Director for the Muscatine Special Olympics program, can also be contacted at 563-263-9996.

“I just really hope we’re able to meet our goal,” Leza said. “Jason has done a fantastic job with the Special Olympics program, and if anyone wants to make a contribution, they can contact him or me directly.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.