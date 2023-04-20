WAPELLO — A potential rift in the normally quiet partnership between a county agency and a local area mortuary may be created by inflation and 30-year-old policies, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors learned Tuesday.

Louisa County General Assistance Director Cyndi Mears told the board during its regular weekly meeting she was having difficulty arranging for a county-paid funeral for an indigent county resident.

According to Mears, the resident died in early April, and neither the resident nor two out-of-state children had the financial wherewithal for a funeral. Since the resident qualified for the county funeral assistance, Mears said she referred the children to her department’s policies, which were last updated in 1992.

Those policies allowed families to pick either cremation or a full burial option, both at a maximum payment to the funeral home of $1,500. In this case, one of the children reported the deceased parent had requested a full burial and Mears passed that request on to Eric Snyder, co-owner of Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, which operates the only funeral homes in the county.

However, Mears reported Snyder told her he could no longer provide full burial funerals under the county program because costs had risen. Mears said Snyder had also pointed out the maximum county payment was no longer enough even for a cremation; and he would need a bare minimum of $2,165 for that service.

She said that had been the first time Snyder had raised the issue with her.

“I need to know how to proceed,” Mears said, reminding the supervisors the county had always provided the dual services option under the old guidelines and the current family had already opted for the full burial.

Mears also pointed out her funeral budget would be in the red regardless of which service was provided because there was only a $960 balance left.

The county officials acknowledged there was no contract between the private mortuary and the local government establishing a specific fee but said Snyder’s concern over the payment had not previously been made.

No action was taken, but the issue will be on the April 25 agenda.

In the meantime, the body of the deceased resident remains stored at the funeral home in Wapello.

In other action during the supervisors meeting, the board also met with Conservation Board Director Katie Hammond, Veterans Affairs Coordinator Adam Caudle, Mental Health and Disabilities Director Bobbie Wulf and County Engineer Adam Shutt for their regular department updates.

Hammond said she was busy working on responding to questions on the conservation board’s farm ground bidding process.

Caudle reported nearly $250,000 in monthly compensation and pension payouts were being made to Louisa County veterans and qualifying surviving spouses.

Wulf updated the board on recent discussions to add four additional counties to the SEIL regional mental health consortium.

Shutt told the board he had not heard any additional reports on when work on Highway 92 would begin. He also reminded the board the secondary roads department’s field crews would begin four, 10-hour days in early May.

In final action, the board approved a three-year contract renewal with Cost Advisory Services, Inc., Johnston. Under the contract, the company will develop cost allocations and indirect cost ratios used in assessing office charges paid by the Iowa Department of Human Services at the county complex.